Hetal Vyas Publishes New Book: Project Management Power Play: Your Guide To Delivering On Time, Every Time

Hetal Vyas, a veteran project management professional with over 30 years of experience, is proud to announce the release of his new book, Project Management Power Play: Your Guide to Delivering on Time, Every Time, now available on

in several languages. This comprehensive guide offers practical project management training for professionals at the beginner and intermediate levels.

Hetal Vyas

"I am very excited to release the latest edition of my project management master class ," said Vyas. "Project Management Power Play is the guide I wish I had when starting my career. It covers everything a project manager needs to know at every level and applies to virtually every industry."

Throughout his distinguished career in the manufacturing industry, Hetal Vyas has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead complex projects successfully. Vyas received his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Michigan State University in 1990 , where he further specialized in supply chain management and strategic leadership. He was an active member of The Associated Students of Michigan State University (ASMSU), the Aerospace Club, and Hindu YUVA, experiences that helped shape his multidisciplinary approach to project management.

In addition to his expertise in the field, Vyas is deeply committed to mentoring young professionals. He regularly shares his knowledge to help guide the next generation through the challenges of the manufacturing sector. "I had a mentor when I started my career at General Motors," Vyas shared. "I observed how they handled complex situations, many of which I still use today."

Reflecting on the rapid technological changes, Vyas emphasized the importance of adaptability in project management: "Technology has completely changed how we manage projects. You can either adapt or be left behind. However, many techniques I used early in my career are still valuable tools today."

Hetal Vyas also stays current with the latest manufacturing technology developments and shares his expertise through his popular podcast , which explores his most challenging projects , including behind-the-scenes stories like the 29th Annual Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Haiti.

Project Management Power Play

is vital for managers looking to sharpen their skills and deliver consistent results. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon .

For more information or to request an interview with Hetal Vyas, please contact Hetal Vyas .

About Hetal Vyas

Hetal Vyas is a renowned project manager with over thirty years of experience in the manufacturing industry. A graduate of Michigan State University, he has built a reputation for his leadership, mentoring, and dedication to excellence in project management.

