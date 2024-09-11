Inulin Market Size Is Projected To Be US$ 2.98 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 6.9% From 2024 To 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inulin provides soluble fiber, providing a gamut of operational attributes such as its texturizing and gelling potential, rendering it an attractive component in the expression of several food commodities, thus pushing the forward. New York, USA, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: The global inulin market size is predicted to grow from USD 1.64 billion in 2023 to USD 2.98 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research. Market Explanation: What is Inulin? Inulin is a soluble dietary fiber with an affirmative influence on the gut microbiome. It is considered to assist with controlling fat metabolism and blood sugar as well as mitigating constipation and depression. Plants organically make inulin and utilize it as an energy source, and it is detected in 36,000 varied plant species. It is considered a prebiotic and is frequently added to more and more food commodities due to its advantages and flexibility. With its creamy regularity, inulin can operate as a fat alternative in margarine and salad dressings. It is also utilized to restore some of the flour in baked goods and is frequently validated from chicory roots and Jerusalem artichoke specifically. The inulin market is witnessing substantial demand due to the usage of inulin expanding beyond the food sector, detecting supplication in pharmaceuticals and dietary additives due to its possible health advantages. It is acknowledged to reinforce digestive well-being, improve calcium osmosis, and pitch into weight-handling positioning with the escalating consumer demand for operational constituents that encourage holistic health. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Inulin Market Report Measures

Report Features Details Market value in 2023 USD 1.64 billion Market value in 2032 USD 2.98 billion CAGR 6.9% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Aspects of Report:



Various factors, including escalating approval and manifold applications of this adaptable carbohydrate, are driving the market for inulin.

The market is primarily segmented based on source, application, and region. Europe dominated the market with the largest inulin market share.

Growth Drivers and Trends:



Growing Lifestyle Issues : The escalating pervasiveness of lifestyle-connected health problems, such as obesity and digestive illnesses, has caused a rise in demand for operational constituents such as inulin. The rising inclination of clean labels and organic commodities has pushed the market as inulin is frequently recognized as an organic and plant-procured option.

Growing Geriatric Population : The evolution of the market has been notably impacted by the escalating geriatric population and the surge in disposable income among consumers. The augmenting geriatric society has played a crucial role in elderly persons as they are growingly looking for dietary solutions to confront health worries linked with aging supporting the inulin market growth. Surge in Disposable Income : The rise of disposable income has permitted consumers to render more illuminated and health-aware options because of dietary learning. As disposable income extent surges, people are more disposed to fund commodities that provide operational advantages and provide their comprehensive well-being.

Restraining Factors:

The escalated production prices linked with taking out inulin, particularly from chicory roots, behave as an impeding factor. Also, the restricted obtainability of raw materials and alterations in their costs may impact the total price variabilities of inulin production.

Which Region Leads Inulin Sector Market Globally?



Europe: The European region dominated the inulin industry with the largest revenue share. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to an escalating significance on robust and operational foods propelled by a growing health-aware consumer base. Inulin, with its identified prebiotic and dietary fiber attributes, orients well with health and fitness inclinations, compelling food and beverage makers to encompass it into the varied gamut of commodities. Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the inulin market over the estimated period. This is due to the region encountering a sizeable shift in dietary inclination and lifestyles with a growing concentration on health and well-being.







Segmental Overview:

Inulin Market-Source Based Outlook:



Chicory

Agave

Jerusalem artichokes

Asparagus Others

Inulin Market-Application Based Outlook:



Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages Others

Inulin Market- Regional Outlook:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

