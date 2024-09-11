Painreform Ltd. Confirms Sutures Compatibility In Human Clinical Trials For PRF-110

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Positive Compatibility Results Reinforce Safety and Efficacy of PRF-110 in Post-Surgical Pain Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd . (Nasdaq: PRFX) (" PainReform " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage specialty company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced positive findings regarding the compatibility of sutures in human clinical trials of its lead product, PRF-110. PRF-110 is designed to provide extended, non-opiate, post-surgical pain relief.



The Company conducted comprehensive in vitro studies to assess the impact of PRF-110 on both non-absorbable and resorbable sutures. Given that suture materials are often in proximity to the PRF-110 oily solution following surgery, it was critical to evaluate whether PRF-110 would affect the mechanical properties of these sutures. The mechanical integrity, including breaking force and elongation, of PROLENETM non-absorbable sutures and VicrylTM resorbable sutures was tested at the outset (time zero) and after 14 days, with comparisons made to a control group.

The results indicated that PRF-110 does not impact the mechanical properties of either PROLENETM or VicrylTM sutures. This clearly suggests that the use of PRF-110 in wound closure procedures adjacent to surgical sutures is compatible with suture performance under surgical conditions. These findings are consistent with the phase III clinical results from the bunionectomy trial.

Ehud Geller, Chairman and interim CEO of PainReform, commented, "We are pleased to report that PRF-110 has demonstrated compatibility with common surgical sutures in our clinical trials. This important milestone underscores the safety and efficacy of PRF-110 as we continue to advance our lead product toward commercialization. The ability to deliver extended pain relief without compromising suture integrity represents a significant advancement in post-surgical care."

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit .

