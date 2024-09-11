Icoreconnect Inc. Announces Appointment Of Industry Leader Yvonne Hyland To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCOEE, FL, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT), a leading cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in enterprise and healthcare workflow solutions, has announced the appointment of Yvonne Hyland to its Board of Directors .



With over 30 years of experience in the global industry, Yvonne Hyland has held leadership positions in both startups and Fortune 100 companies. Her impressive career includes key roles at SAP and Gartner, as well as founding and scaling several product and service companies, culminating in successful exits. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Ms. Hyland has also served as a venture capital operator. She attended the MBA program at the Martin J. Whitman School of Management and is currently a Syracuse University Libraries Advisory Board member.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, "Yvonne's extensive background in scaling businesses and her strategic mindset are exactly what iCoreConnect needs as we continue our growth trajectory. Her hands-on experience in driving companies from startup to multi-million-dollar success stories will bring invaluable insights to our board."

Ms. Hyland expressed her enthusiasm about joining the board, stating, "I am thrilled to join iCoreConnect's Board of Directors and work alongside Robert and the other board members at such a pivotal time in the company's development. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth."

McDermott elaborated on her achievements, adding, "Yvonne has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses, having grown startups to $200M in annual revenue and securing successful exits. Her leadership experience also includes holding P&L responsibilities in multi-billion-dollar corporations. We are confident that Yvonne's expertise will greatly benefit our board and our company's future."

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a market leader in cloud-based software and technology solutions, designed to enhance workflow productivity and profitability in the enterprise and healthcare sectors. Through its innovative platform of applications and services, iCoreConnect helps organizations optimize their operations and achieve better business outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

...

888.810.7706, ext 5