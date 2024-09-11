Lop Gandhi Is Frustrated After Losing For Third Time: Giriraj Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Union Textiles and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi following his meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the US, and said he is frustrated after losing for the third time.

"He continues to associate with anti-national elements and attends events hosted by individuals and groups that undermine national unity," he added.

He praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said, "He used to be the LoP. When he used to go out of the country, he used to say 'one country, one leader'. But today whenever Rahul Gandhi goes out, he meets opposition forces like Ilhan Omar. It is high time that there should be legal action against people who speak against the country."

Giriraj Singh also condemned the LoP for his derogatory remarks against PM Modi and called for ending his membership in Parliament.

"In 1976, when Indira Gandhi was PM, one MP spoke against her while abroad. The MP's membership was ended and they had given a statement that parliamentarians cannot speak against the PM in other countries. Today, Rahul Gandhi is not only speaking against PM Modi but also abusing India's democracy. India's democracy is very strong," he added.

Giriraj Singh also criticised the Congress MP's remarks on China and said, "Late PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's decisions left a lasting scar, with Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), and the effects of that unresolved issue still linger within India today. He handed over 34,000 square kms of land to China. When Ram Manohar Lohia protested, he replied that it was just pebbles and stones. Today, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should apologise for the mistakes of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

Dwelling upon Sikhs For Justice expressing support for the Congress leader's recent remarks about religious freedom of the Sikh community in India being under threat, Giriraj Singh said, "He meets people like Pannun (Khalistani). He used to abuse and insult Sikhs earlier. The LoP always meets anti-national forces like Pannun. The country will give an answer to it."