Kate Renwick-Espinosa Takes Helm As New CEO Of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

the appointment of Kate Renwick-Espinosa as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bringing over 30 years of healthcare business expertise, Renwick-Espinosa succeeds Sean Walsh, who will transition to a role as Board Advisor.

Kate Renwick-Espinosa

Renwick-Espinosa comes to MBH following her tenure as the President of VSP Vision Care, the largest vision benefits company in the country providing eyecare and eyewear to more than 85 million members through a network of more than 42,000 doctors. In her role, she was responsible for growth and operations of the multi-billion-dollar business through an integrated model working with employers, health plans, national employee benefits partners, and providers. Renwick-Espinosa has also held directorships with various corporate and nonprofit organizations, including MBH.

"As a purpose-driven and results-oriented leader, I am looking forward to applying my healthcare business background to advance the Meadows and positively impact more lives," said Renwick-Espinosa. "Our team will focus on driving growth by meeting patients, clients, and families where they are, enabling us to reach more people and have the greatest impact on addressing the demand for mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment."

Sean Walsh, who has been instrumental in extending MBH's programs and reach over the past 12 years, expressed confidence in passing the CEO role to Renwick-Espinosa. "Kate's proven track record of driving growth and innovation, coupled with her passion for purpose-driven work, makes her the ideal choice to lead the Meadows," said Walsh. "I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will undoubtedly have as I continue to support MBH in an advisory capacity."

Executive Chairman of the Board Jim Dredge also commented on the leadership transition, stating, "Sean has been a transformative leader for Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, guiding us through expansion and helping to establish MBH as a pioneer in behavioral health. As our new CEO, we are confident Kate brings a strategic vision, operational expertise, and a commitment to fostering a strong company culture, building on MBH's strong foundation and driving us to new heights in our mission to provide life-changing care. Her leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the future of behavioral healthcare."

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout

the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This treatment approach, which features "The Meadows Model" and is rooted in decades of clinical experience, has established a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, from inpatient to outpatient and virtual levels of care, visit

TheMeadows

or call 800-244-4949.

