Oma Savings Bank Plc issues an unsecured senior-term bond of EUR 50 million as part of a bond program

Oma Savings Bank Plc issues an unsecured senior-term of EUR 50 million as part of a bond program

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the“Company”) issues an unsecured senior-term bond of EUR 50 million. The maturity date of the bond is 18 September 2026, and the loan is paid an annual interest rate of 4.28%. The ISIN code of the bond is FI4000581293.

The loan will be issued under OmaSp's EUR 3,000,000,000 bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the base prospectus of Oma Savings Bank on 27 March 2024 and its supplement on 24 May 2024 (“Supplement 1”) and 14 August 2024 (“Supplement 2”). The Supplement documents and the Final terms are available on the Company's website at .

OmaSp will apply for admission of the covered bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

The sole lead manager is Danske Bank A/S. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor.





