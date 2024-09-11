ICC Unveils Tickets For Women’S T20 World Cup, Announces Free Entry For U-18S

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) With just over 20 days to go until the ICC Women's T20 2024, the ICC has made an exciting announcement: match tickets will start at just five dirhams (Rs 114.28), and entry will be free for fans under 18.

This initiative, aimed at boosting attendance and creating a lasting legacy for the in the UAE, was revealed alongside a stunning laser show on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

"One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice during a on Wednesday. "It's a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams, and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I'm delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams, and Under-18s will go free."

The tournament, set to begin on October 3, will see 10 teams competing across 23 matches over 18 days, all vying for the coveted Women's T20 World Cup trophy. The teams are divided into two groups: Group A, featuring Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, and Group B, which includes Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

The format will follow a round-robin structure, where each team plays the other four teams in its group, with the top two advancing to the knockout stages. The tournament kicks off in Sharjah, with Bangladesh facing Scotland on October 3. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 17 in Dubai and October 18 in Sharjah, with the grand finale set for October 20 in Dubai.

Before the tournament, teams will participate in warm-up matches from September 28 to October 1.