Marco's Pizza Expands Reach In Boise Market With New Location In Kuna

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National Pizza Brand Introduces its Bold Flavors and Delicious Food to Kuna Residents

KUNA, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, opens its newest location in Kuna. Located at 1200 N Meridian Rd. Ste 130, guests can expect Italian-inspired menu items such as pizza, PizzoliTM and CheezyBread crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The Kuna location joins Marco's newest fleet of locations focused on providing a higher quality guest experience with its

all-new store design . The design features a refreshed aesthetic that delivers a more modern look, a pick-up door or window in some locations, QR code/mobile store access in-store, and a warm, welcoming guest waiting area for carry-out customers.

"We're incredibly thrilled to expand our Marcos Pizza family to Kuna," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer. "This new location marks the fourth corporate location to open in the greater Boise market, representing a significant milestone in our growth. We're eager to share our delicious signature pizzas with the people of Kuna and look forward to getting involved in community."

In celebration of the grand opening, guests can use code '25ANY' to enjoy 25% any menu item.

As the newest corporate location to open in the market, the team is eager to share the Marco's Pizza difference with Kuna residents. The Marco's menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas crafted with fresh dough made in every store, every day; the founder's signature sauce; a fresh, never frozen blend of three real cheeses; and premium toppings baked atop an always golden crust.

Customers can also choose newly launched creations such as the Marco's Pizzoli

– a fully loaded handheld featuring savory high-quality meats and four melty cheeses rolled up in the brand's fresh house-made dough and baked to golden perfection. Additional menu items include oven-baked subs, CheezyBread, traditional bone-in wings or boneless wings offered in three savory flavors – Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and BBQ, salads, and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Beyond its delicious menu, Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The

Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Marco's Pizza continues to build on the momentum that solidifies its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands. In addition to announcing its development plans for the Boise market , the brand also announced a reinvigorated brand campaign,

But Wait, There's Marco'sTM , which encourages consumers to break free from the mundane and try the big, bold flavors of Marco's Pizza.

As franchise development continues in the area and across the country, leadership prioritizes a strong development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion , plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing.

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit , or contact Jamie Cecil at [email protected] , or (513) 401-4091.

For more information on Marco's Pizza in Kuna, please visit , download the mobile app, or call (208) 506-2300. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" marco .



ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to or by calling each store directly.

Media Contact:

Alec Miszuk| Fishman PR

[email protected]

(630) 484-0797

SOURCE Marco's Pizza

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED