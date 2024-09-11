(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for September 11, 2024.



OKX Launches 'Trade and Earn HMSTR' Campaign with 80,000,000 HMSTR Reward Pool

OKX today announced the launch of its 'Trade and Earn HMSTR' campaign , offering eligible participants the opportunity to claim a share in a 80,000,000 HMSTR reward pool.

The campaign, which runs from September 11 to October 4, is divided into two parts:





Exclusive New User Promotion: New users have the opportunity to claim a share of a 65,000,000 HMSTR prize pool by making a net deposit of at least 100 USDT and trading at least 100 USDT worth of HMSTR All Users Promotion: Both new and existing users can participate to claim a share of a 15,000,000 HMSTR prize pool by trading at least 300 USDT worth of HMSTR

OKX recently announced that it will be one of the first exchanges to list Telegram mini-app game Hamster Kombat's HMSTR token on its spot market - with the listing slated to take place on September 26. Leading up to and following the spot listing, several HMSTR-related campaigns will be launched and accessible via this HMSTR countdown page ; these campaigns aim to boost user engagement and participation in the Hamster Kombat ecosystem.

Hamster Kombat is an innovative blockchain-based game where players manage virtual crypto exchanges operated by cute hamsters. The HMSTR token serves as the primary in-game currency, fueling various aspects of Hamster Kombat's gameplay and economy.

