Halberd Partnership Secures Contract From Defense Atomics Corporation To Address Brain Injury And PTSD

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK: HALB), in coordination with Athena Telemedicine Partners (ATP) and Athena GTX, Inc., is pleased to announce a substantial contract award commitment. Defense Atomics Corporation agreed to engage with the Halberd/Athena teams and to fund key advanced research, including the pending FDA IND study utilizing Halberd's LDX and Athena Corporation's WatchDawgTM monitoring technology.



Defense Atomics Corporation agreed to use its proprietary CRISPR/Nanotechnology Stem Cell treatment for PTSD/TBI in a minimum of 10 paid veterans in a government pilot study of this cutting-edge protocol. Based on Defense Atomics' success using CRISPR methodology with overseas patients, this study is intended to substantiate the benefits of this technology in conjunction with Halberd/Athena's LDX PTSD and TBI/Brain Injury protocol.

“While we have observed statistically compelling results in PTSD/TBI management using CRISPR,” says CEO Dr. Gabe Vlad of Defense Atomics Corp.,“the ability to significantly integrate our treatment protocols with those of Halberd/Athena's medication and monitoring technologies is quite attractive. The WatchDawg monitoring allows us to acquire near real time (NRT) objective data with respect to the administration of CRISPR. From the preliminary data, there's no question that the LDX formulation adds clear adjunctive relief.”

Dr. Mark Darrah, of Athena GTX added:“The early results of WatchDawg in LDX therapy are compelling and show that dovetailing therapies of many different forms with real data in brain health studies may hold the key to FDA clearance.” He added,“It is much harder to argue against near real time data as opposed to mere recollections of subjective observations alone.”

“We look forward to expanded use of LDX, and now that we can actually see the results documented by the WatchDawg technology in military veterans, the benefit in many modalities is limitless,” says CEO of Halberd Corporation, William A. Hartman. Hartman continued,“Having commercial packaging of LDX and potentially CRISPR will allow us to market to physician groups even without formal FDA approval under current compounding laws, particularly with our access to, and relationships with, reputable and qualified compounding facilities. This product is useful for myriad disorders from PTSD, anxiety, depression, anger and addiction, to Chronic Covid, Alzheimer's, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), diabetes, and others. It has been shown to be remarkably without side-effects. These benefits are unique and extremely important to a successful endeavor. We now have a large quantity of commercially available product (LDX), enabling our team to aggressively market LDX to physician groups, hospitals, rehab centers...and something we haven't discussed and will expand on shortly, animal hospitals and clinics. This finally gives us great potential for real income and a go-to-market capability with actual product. This cannot at this point go directly to consumers, and must go through physicians, which is a potential market. Until then, the physician will be highly incentivized to utilize LDX, so that's a plus.”

“While CRISPR is limited in FDA usage in the United States,” ATP's Dr. Richard Goulding explains,“the FDA is looking for well-conceived studies to prove efficacy, particularly in areas where little to no other remedy is offered (Right to Try) . LDX alone should be a go-to adjunct to all patients with anxiety and PTSD,” says Dr. Goulding, adding,“we welcome the opportunity to clinically verify it.”

Dr. Vlad added:“I have analyzed the preliminary data offered by the first tranche of patients from the WatchDawg pilot study, and realized that this is clearly the best fit for further research and justification for our CRISPR technology to be used in PTSD and those suffering brain injury. With WatchDawg, we can prove efficacy, or at least support it, all while demonstrating safety and efficacy from initial therapeutic intervention forward. What's exciting to me is the ability to see, thanks to the WatchDawg monitoring technology, real-time therapeutic effects on the individual. With WatchDawg, we would know immediately when something is working or not working, while quantitatively providing real-time data. That's a game changer. We have recently been awarded significant cash contracts and are thrilled to be able to have the funds to engage in this exciting trial with our new partners. Helping veterans suffering from suicidal ideation and PTSD has always been my fondest wish, especially since I am myself a veteran.”

Dr. Vlad reports that“Defense Atomics Corp. successfully engineered specialty proprietary stem cells for this endeavor. Essentially what CRISPR does is to collect and utilize the patient's own blood and performs an extremely unique proprietary gene-editing process combined with stem cells to facilitate their goals. Historical results on patients have been quite compelling. I am committed to funding this study with Halberd/Athena. There are still significant regulatory hurdles to overcome, but we have the right personnel on board now to navigate these hurdles. Obviously, the key is to get the FDA the data and information they need to move this treatment forward. We also want veterans suffering from PTSD to have LDX available to them at low cost, so their medical teams can procure it from our existing charity, Stemofhope.com , since we have a commercial quantity of LDX available and all of the high-tech products utilized in the WatchDawg program monitoring platforms.”

How large is the Market?

reports the global market for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatments experienced steady growth. As of 2022, the market was valued at approximately $750.3 million and is projected to reach about $1.04 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. estimates the market size at $915.5 million in 2021, with an expected CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The PTSD market's expansion is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of PTSD, rising awareness and diagnosis rates, and ongoing research and development for new treatments. CRISPR tuned into this need. The demand for better therapeutic options also contributes to this growth. This the new partnership is excitingly dialed in on the market projections and technology demands and poised to prove the efficacy of the multiplicity of treatment modalities. Indeed, knowing that some approaches may better suit some patients, this particular combination of efficacious approaches should inevitably enhance the prospects for success.

The global market for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) treatments and management devices is even more substantial and growing at a faster rate, as we discover that the number of victims is far greater than we thought. As of 2022, the market for TBI assessment and management devices according the was valued at approximately $3.09 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of TBI treatments, the market as described by was valued at around $3.46 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately $5.53 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. bolstered these numbers reporting that the market could grow from $1.88 billion in 2024 to $2.90 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 9.12%.

The growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of TBIs, advancements in medical technology, and rising awareness about alternatives in brain injury treatments.“Additionally, the demand for minimally invasive procedures and growingly more supportive government policies on revolutionary treatments and monitoring technologies are contributing to this expansion. Again, by dialing into these needs and demands we feel the technology of CRISPR and WatchDawg (which of course includes the LDX therapy) packaged together offer an exciting future,” relayed Athena GTX's CEO, Dr. Mark Darrah.

About Defense Atomics

Defense Atomics engages in advanced research and development for the defense aerospace industry. It is involved in nanotechnology, aerospace engineering, algorithm design and graphene research and development for aerospace systems, body armor, batteries. It is headed by PhD Dr Gabe Vlad who holds numerous patents and performed advanced research and development for a large number of government contracts mostly focused on aerospace, weapons systems, nanotechnology and other secret/classified systems. Nanotechnology expertise is an integral part of CRISPR technology. His government contacts make him a particularly valuable resource with regard to several of Halberd's initiatives.

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring – Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK: HALB ), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners. Halberd's policy for responding to individual shareholder questions is to be responsive, while refraining from providing information which relates to or could compromise any information pertaining to trade secrets or that may otherwise compromise our competitive advantages. Simultaneously with such disclosure or potential disclosure, Halberd will make the responsive information public through a tweet, press release or some other form of social media/mass media communication.

