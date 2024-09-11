Vera Bradley Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Net income totaled $5.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share; Non-GAAP net income totaled $3.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share

Balance sheet remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $44.1 million, no debt, and year-over-year inventories down nearly 5%

Updates outlook for fiscal year ending February 1, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, (Nasdaq: VRA) today announced its results for the second quarter and six months ended August 3, 2024.

In this release, Vera Bradley, Inc. or“the Company” refers to the entire enterprise and includes both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands. Vera Bradley on a stand-alone basis refers to the Vera Bradley brand.

Second Quarter Comments

Jackie Ardrey, Chief Executive Officer commented,“Late in the second quarter, under Project Restoration, we successfully launched the first phase of our renewed vision for Vera Bradley, including elevated brand marketing, product, store design and website in our Brand stores and on VeraBradley.com. Our results for the period were also influenced by stubbornly persistent macro consumer headwinds that masked key successes across several areas of our business turnaround, as we registered top-line trends similar to the first quarter.

Project Restoration in our Brand stores, and Indirect channels delivered a diversified mix of bold, thoughtfully designed pieces comprising elevated fabrics and materials, and a highly successful marketing campaign. We were successful in starting to attract a new customer who values both fashion and function at full price, and we saw strength across the board in solids, trend-right colors and prints, and our new leather franchise. This validates that our assortment direction and marketing have made huge leaps in the right direction, and we expect to see continued improvements in the future.”

Ardrey continued,“Vera Bradley belongs to every woman who chooses to be bold and expressive in all the ways that matter to them. During our launch, we heard passionate feedback from both new and existing customers on select product style adjustments they wanted to see from us. We embraced that feedback and are making adjustments that we will begin offering in the Holiday season and will continue through Spring of 2025. Importantly, we remain committed to Project Restoration's key areas of focus including: restoring Vera Bradley's brand relevancy; strategically marketing our distinctive and unique position as a feminine, fashionable brand that connects with consumers on a deep, emotional level; and building a balanced multi-channel structure that allows customers to shop when, where, and how they want to shop with us.

At Pura Vida, we also saw similar trends to the first quarter including elevated media costs that affected our ecommerce revenue, as well as a decline in wholesale revenue based on macro trends and a cautious outlook from our wholesale partners. We continue to manage this brand to balance revenue and profitability, and expect to see improved media effectiveness in the fourth quarter. We are excited about the upcoming opening of our new store at Disney Springs in the third quarter, which will be a strong addition to Pura Vida's store fleet contributing revenue and customer acquisition for the brand.”

“We enter the second half of the fiscal year in a strong financial position with no debt and $44 million in cash allowing us to remain nimble while navigating a clearly dynamic consumer environment. We are prudently planning the second half through a more conservative lens, as we expect the trends we've seen in both brands to continue. With our brand restoration efforts well under way, we remain agile and flexible for the upcoming Fall and Holiday season, continuing to drive strong business discipline, and pursuing our vision to inspire people to be bold in their pursuits and brilliant in their self-expression,” concluded Ardrey.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Second Quarter

Consolidated net revenues totaled $110.8 million compared to $128.2 million in the prior year second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

For the current year second quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated net income totaled $5.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $0.6 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, $0.4 million of severance charges, $0.3 million of Project Restoration initiatives, and $0.2 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with strategic initiatives. These results also include a total tax impact of $3.3 million associated with the pre-tax items listed above, as well as a change in the annual estimated tax rate associated with the projection of the Company's annual income in the current fiscal quarter, resulting in a $1.8 million net of tax impact. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated second quarter net income totaled $3.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

For the prior year second quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated net income totaled $9.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised $0.7 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, $0.3 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with strategic initiatives, and $0.1 million of severance charges. These results also include a total tax impact of $0.2 million associated with the pre-tax items listed above, resulting in a $0.9 million net of tax impact. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated second quarter net income totaled $10.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Six Months

Consolidated net revenues totaled $191.4 million for the current year six months ended August 3, 2024, compared to $222.5 million in the prior year six month period ended July 29, 2023.

For the current year six months, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated net loss totaled ($2.4) million, or ($0.08) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $1.3 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, $0.8 million of severance charges, $0.8 million of one-time vendor charges, $0.5 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with strategic initiatives, and $0.3 million of Project Restoration initiatives. These results also include a total tax impact of $3.9 million associated with the pre-tax items listed above, as well as a change in the annual estimated tax rate associated with the projection of the Company's annual income in the current fiscal quarter, resulting in $0.2 million net of tax impact. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s current year consolidated net loss for the six months totaled ($2.6) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share.

For the prior year six months, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated net income totaled $4.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $2.0 million of severance charges, $1.5 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, and $0.5 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with strategic initiatives. These results also include a total tax impact of $1.0 million associated with the pre-tax items listed above, resulting in $3.0 million net of tax impact. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated net income for the six months totaled $7.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Second Quarter Details

Current year second quarter Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues totaled $72.2 million, a 15.7% decrease from $85.7 million in the prior year second quarter. Comparable sales declined 11.2% in the second quarter, with weakness in all direct channels. The Company permanently closed 5 full-line stores and opened one outlet store over the last twelve months. Prior year second quarter Direct segment revenues included sales from the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet sale, which was held in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $21.8 million, a 25.3% increase over $17.4 million in the prior year second quarter. The increase was primarily related to an increase in sales to key accounts as well as an increase in liquidation sales.

Pura Vida segment revenues totaled $16.8 million, a 33.0% decrease from $25.1 million in the prior year, attributed to a decrease in both ecommerce and wholesale sales, partially offset by new store growth. As anticipated, a focus on marketing efficiency and reduced marketing spend amidst a substantially higher cost environment decreased ecommerce performance. As a result, Pura Vida continues to focus on diversifying marketing allocation to other channels. Wholesale revenues were down, against a strong performance last year and as our partners were more discriminating in their purchases.

Second quarter consolidated gross profit totaled $56.4 million, or 50.9% of net revenues, compared to $72.0 million, or 56.2% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues in the second quarter was attributable to an increase in liquidation sales in our Indirect segment coupled along with increased promotional activity in the current year quarter in the Direct segment.

Second quarter consolidated SG&A expense totaled $53.6 million, or 48.4% of net revenues, compared to $59.4 million, or 46.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $52.2 million, or 47.1% of net revenues, compared to $58.3 million, or 45.5% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense was due primarily to cost reduction initiatives along with reduced variable costs.

The Company's second quarter consolidated operating income totaled $2.9 million, or 2.6% of net revenues, compared to $12.9 million, or 10.0% of net revenues, in the prior year second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's current year consolidated operating income totaled $4.3 million, or 3.9% of net revenues, compared to $14.0 million, or 10.9% of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:



Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $13.4 million, or 18.6% of Direct net revenues, compared to $20.6 million, or 24.1% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Direct operating income totaled $13.8 million, or 19.1% of Direct revenues.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $4.7 million, or 21.8% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $6.2 million, or 35.7% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $5.0 million, or 22.8% of Indirect net revenues. Pura Vida's operating income was $0.1 million, or 0.5% of Pura Vida net revenues, compared to $4.0 million, or 15.9% of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Pura Vida's operating income was $0.7 million, or 4.1% of Pura Vida net revenues, compared to $4.8 million, or 19.2% of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year.

Details for the Six Months

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues for the current year six-month period totaled $128.6 million, a 11.0% decrease from $144.6 million in the prior year. Comparable sales declined 10.5% for the six months.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues for the six months totaled $33.3 million, a 1.7% increase from $32.7 million last year.

Pura Vida segment revenues totaled $29.5 million, a 34.8% decrease from $45.2 million in the prior year, attributed to a decrease in both ecommerce and wholesale sales, partially offset by new store growth.

Consolidated gross profit for the six months totaled $98.3 million, or 51.3% of net revenues, compared to $123.8 million, or 55.6% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit totaled $99.1 million, or 51.8% of net revenues. The decrease in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues for the six months was driven by Indirect liquidation sales, an increase in promotional activity, and one-time vendor charges.

For the six months, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $107.4 million, or 56.1% of net revenues, compared to $117.9 million, or 53.0% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $104.6 million, or 54.7% of net revenues, compared to $113.9 million, or 51.2% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense was due primarily to cost reduction initiatives and a reduction in variable expenses.

For the six months, the Company's consolidated operating loss totaled ($8.6) million, or (4.5%) of net revenues, compared to operating income of $6.5 million, 2.9% of net revenues, in the prior year six-month period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's current year consolidated operating loss was ($4.9) million, or (2.6%) of net revenues, compared to an operating income of $10.5 million, or 4.7% of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:



Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $17.4 million, or 13.5% million of Direct net revenues, compared to $28.0 million, or 19.3% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year Direct operating income was $18.6 million, or 14.5% of Direct net revenues, compared to $28.3 million, or 19.6% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $8.6 million, or 25.7% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $10.9 million, or 33.3% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $8.8 million, or 26.4% of Indirect net revenues. Pura Vida's operating loss was ($1.1) million, or (3.8%) of Pura Vida net revenues, compared to an operating income of $5.6 million, or 12.3% of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Pura Vida operating income was $0.4 million, or 1.5% of Pura Vida revenues, compared to $7.1 million, or 15.7% of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of August 3, 2024 totaled $44.1 million compared to $48.5 million at the end of last year's second quarter. The Company had no borrowings on its $75 million asset-based lending (“ABL”) facility at quarter end.

Total quarter-end inventory was $133.0 million, compared to $139.3 million at the end of the second quarter last year.

Net capital spending for the six months ended August 3, 2024 totaled $3.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior year.

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $9.5 million of its common stock (1,362,248 shares at an average price of $7.01), bringing the total repurchased for the six months to approximately $15.9 million (2,321,434 shares at an average price of $6.85). The Company has approximately $9.6 million remaining under its $50.0 million repurchase authorization that expires in December 2024.

Forward Outlook

Excluding net revenues, all guidance-related numbers are non-GAAP. The prior year income statement numbers used in the forward-looking discussion below are also non-GAAP as they exclude the previously disclosed charges for intangible asset impairment charges, amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, severance charges, and professional and consulting fees primarily associated with strategic initiatives. Current year guidance also excludes any similar charges as well as one-time vendor charges. Fiscal 2024 represented a 53-week year while Fiscal 2025 represents a 52-week year.

For Fiscal 2025, the Company's expectations are as follows:

Consolidated net revenues of approximately $410 million. Net revenues totaled $470.8 million in Fiscal 2024, including the estimated impact of a 53rd week of $6.0 million. Revenues for the back half of the year are expected to be down in the low-teen range with sequential improvement in Q4 over Q3 driven by six new outlet store openings along with the anniversary of Pura Vida's digital marketing cost increase in Q3 last year.

Consolidated gross profit percentage of approximately 53% compared to 54.5% in Fiscal 2024. The fiscal 2025 gross profit rate change is due to product margin improvements and lower supply chain costs, offset by increased shipping costs, increased promotional cadence in our direct segments, and increased liquidation sales.

Consolidated SG&A expense of approximately $215 million compared to $234.7 million in Fiscal 2024. Year-over-year SG&A expense reductions are anticipated to come from decreased variable costs along with continued structural cost reductions.

Consolidated operating income of approximately $3 million compared to $22.6 million in Fiscal 2024.

Consolidated diluted EPS of approximately $0.10 based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 29.8 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 34%. Diluted EPS totaled $0.55 last year, including the estimated impact of a 53rd week of $0.01.

Net capital spending of approximately $13 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year, reflecting investments associated with new and remodeled stores as well as technology and logistics enhancements.

End of year cash balance of approximately $50 million.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as“gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand with a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct (“VB Direct”), Vera Bradley Indirect (“VB Indirect”), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley Full-Line and Outlet stores in the United States; Vera Bradley's websites, , , and i ; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,450 specialty retail locations throughout the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand. The Pura Vida segment consists of sales of Pura Vida products through the Pura Vida websites, and ; through the distribution of its products to wholesale retailers and department stores; and through its Pura Vida retail stores.

