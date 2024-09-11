Linarc Taps Visionary Leader Vikshut Mundkur To Drive Operations Forward As New Head Of Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mundkur joins management leader to spearhead next level of growth

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc. , the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry, today announced that Vikshut Mundkur has been appointed as Head of Operations. In this role, Mundkur will be responsible for customer success and business operations, in addition to overseeing presale activities in the Indian, Middle Eastern and APAC regions.

"Linarc could not be more pleased to be bringing Vikshut aboard," said Shanthi Rajan, CEO, Linarc. "Over the course of a career spanning close to two decades, Vikshut has demonstrated vision, tenacity, and an unerring sense of where modern B2B SaaS technology is headed, particularly in the construction space. Linarc's all-in-one construction management software is already overhauling the way construction gets done globally, and I can think of few people as qualified as Vikshut to help keep that momentum going in the years and decades ahead."

Mundkur's breadth of expertise, ranging from IT to computer vision, drones, to renewable energy, can be attributed to a career spent at the cutting-edge of B2B technology. Before joining Linarc, Mundkur served as co-founder and CEO of the construction management platform CONSTRA. Through his leadership initiatives-including the successful launch of a B2B visual intelligence platform-CONSTRA's technology was adopted across more than 200 million square feet of construction in India and the UAE before Mundkur sold the company to Bandhoo Solutions. In his time at CONSTRA, Mundkur nurtured a highly motivated team of 60, developing a customer-centric approach geared towards operational excellence.

Prior to founding CONSTRA, Mundkur oversaw the renewable energy consumption strategy and implementation at Infosys and managed institutional sales and product innovation at SELCO, a renewable energy social enterprise. Throughout his career, Mundkur has devoted himself to driving new technology, innovating at the highest level, generating consistent revenue growth, and ensuring customer satisfaction at all costs.

"Having founded and sold a company in the construction management space, I know a thing or two about streamlining construction-and I can say with confidence that Linarc is pushing the boundaries in ways we haven't yet seen before," said Mundkur. "Emerging technologies, including AI, are radically overhauling the construction industry, and Linarc is at the forefront of these changes, facilitating more efficient collaboration and more successful outcomes. It's a mission I believe in strongly, and I look forward to transmitting that enthusiasm to our customers."

