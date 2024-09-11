Sutro Biopharma To Host Research Forum Highlighting Next-Generation ADC Innovation And Near-Term Pipeline, On October 10, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that it will host a Research Forum to highlight its pipeline of next-generation ADCs. The live webcast will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, starting at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast Information:

To access the live webcast on Thursday, October 10, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, please go to

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro's fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro's continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit .

