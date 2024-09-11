Kevin Kalkut Announces Campaign Fundraiser Featuring Acclaimed Chefs Dave Becker & Avi Shemtov, Hosted By Local Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Kalkut, Campaign Fundraiser

Kevin Kalkut, Candidate for State Representative, 9th Norfolk MA

- Kevin Kalkut

NORFOLK, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Kalkut 's campaign for State Representative is excited to announce an extraordinary fundraising event, combining world-class cuisine and community leadership.

On the evening of Thursday, September 26th, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and State Representative Jeffrey Roy will host this special event, featuring two of Massachusetts' most celebrated chefs, Dave Becker of Sweet Basil in Needham and Avi Shemtov of Simcha in Sharon.

This culinary collaboration brings together the talents of chefs Becker and Shemtov, who have established themselves as top-tier restaurateurs with more than half a dozen acclaimed restaurants between them.

With multiple cookbooks and TV appearances under their belts, the two chefs will create a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, showcasing innovative dishes inspired by their combined expertise.

In addition to the culinary sampling, the fundraiser will be supported by a distinguished host committee, which includes:

State Representatives Ted Philips & James Arena-DeRosa

Norfolk County Commissioners Joe Shea & Richard Staiti

Community Leaders Susan Klein, Phil & Anne Jordan

“We are honored to have the support from an incredible lineup of chefs, alongside a host committee of local leaders who are dedicated to making our community a better place,” said Kevin Kalkut.“This event is about more than just supporting our campaign-it's a celebration of collaboration, shared values, and the power of community.”

With just over three weeks remaining, now is the perfect time to secure your place at this can't-miss event. Join us for an unforgettable evening of gourmet food, engaging conversations, and the opportunity to champion a campaign that's focused on driving meaningful change for the 9th Norfolk district.

Proceeds from the event will directly support Kevin Kalkut's campaign for State Representative in the 9th Norfolk District of Massachusetts. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit tinyurl/kalkut4repfundraiser .

About Kevin Kalkut:

A Norfolk resident, Kevin Kalkut has dedicated the past 7 years to public service in municipal government, serving on the Norfolk Select Board, Planning Board, and Norfolk County Advisory Board working towards a single goal-the betterment and advancement of the entire Norfolk community. Throughout his service, he has emphasized the importance of transparent project management, outreach & engagement, uniting individuals and groups with different perspectives to achieve common goals, and finding creative solutions to complex issues. Kalkut is a candidate for MA State Representative to represent the 9th Norfolk District. If elected, he is committed to focusing his efforts on affordability for the residents of the Commonwealth, increasing public school funding, supporting middle-class workers by addressing wage theft, and addressing the mental health crisis.

