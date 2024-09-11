Mauricio Pochettino Confirmed As New USA Manager

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mauricio Pochettino is officially the new USMNT manager, the federation announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

U.S. Soccer parted ways with former coach Gregg Berhalter in July after the Stars and Stripes crashed out of the Copa América on home soil at the group stage.

Pochettino was rumored to be in the running for both the USMNT and England jobs during the summer, but has decided to move stateside.

The 52-year-old coach was most recently in the dugout at Chelsea, leading the London outfit to a sixth-placed finish before parting ways with the club just two days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Pochettino will be the key figurehead for a potentially formative few years as the United States, along with Canada and Mexico, hosts the World Cup in 2026.