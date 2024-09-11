Mauricio Pochettino Confirmed As New USA Manager
Date
9/11/2024 8:09:37 AM
Mauricio Pochettino is officially the new USMNT manager, the
federation announced on Tuesday, Azernews
reports.
U.S. Soccer parted ways with former coach Gregg Berhalter in
July after the Stars and Stripes crashed out of the Copa América on
home soil at the group stage.
Pochettino was rumored to be in the running for both the USMNT
and England jobs during the summer, but has decided to move
stateside.
The 52-year-old coach was most recently in the dugout at
Chelsea, leading the London outfit to a sixth-placed finish before
parting ways with the club just two days after the conclusion of
the 2023/24 campaign.
Pochettino will be the key figurehead for a potentially
formative few years as the United States, along with Canada and
Mexico, hosts the World Cup in 2026.
