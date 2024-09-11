عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mauricio Pochettino Confirmed As New USA Manager

Mauricio Pochettino Confirmed As New USA Manager


9/11/2024 8:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mauricio Pochettino is officially the new USMNT manager, the federation announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

U.S. Soccer parted ways with former coach Gregg Berhalter in July after the Stars and Stripes crashed out of the Copa América on home soil at the group stage.

Pochettino was rumored to be in the running for both the USMNT and England jobs during the summer, but has decided to move stateside.

The 52-year-old coach was most recently in the dugout at Chelsea, leading the London outfit to a sixth-placed finish before parting ways with the club just two days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Pochettino will be the key figurehead for a potentially formative few years as the United States, along with Canada and Mexico, hosts the World Cup in 2026.

MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108661747


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search