Poland's Sejm Condemns Russia's Abduction Of Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, on Wednesday adopted a condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.

All MPs present in the session hall supported the resolution "In the case of condemning the abduction of Ukrainian children" in a symbolic standing ovation, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland unequivocally condemns the abduction of Ukrainian children for the purpose of their illegal adoption and Russification," the resolution reads.