Latvian PM Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian Prime Evika Silina announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine during a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Shmyhal announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"I thanked the and people of Latvia for concrete and consistent steps that strengthen Ukraine, including for the initiative 'UAV Coalition for Ukraine' and the of drones to our soldiers. During our meeting, Ms. Silina announced another military aid package that will include armored personnel carriers," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the parties discussed the expansion of cooperation in all areas related to the strengthening of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield, particularly cooperation between defense companies.

"Latvia consistently supports sanctions against the aggressor and is our reliable ally in the integration into the EU and NATO. In addition, our Latvian friends provide assistance with energy equipment and plan to transfer solar panels for hospitals to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked Latvia for supporting the recovery of Ukraine, particularly the Chernihiv region.