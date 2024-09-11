Hospitality Training Institute Of Michigan Offers Free Hospitality Business Training Program Across The State

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program will pay residents who from free 12-week training

Lansing, Mich., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan will launch its fourth round of Hospitality Business Management courses across the state starting in October 2024. The hybrid course, a 12-week comprehensive job skills course, is a $2,500 value that has been offered at no cost to the first 2,000 program registrants. HTIM will also provide a $500 incentive to each graduate who successfully completes the course.

This round of classes will be offered in Kalamazoo, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Benton Harbor, Midland, Livonia, Troy, Traverse City, Lansing and Houghton.

October class offerings are still open for residents, so interested students are encouraged to apply at HTIM.com/stepup .

“After teaching multiple rounds of these courses, I have seen firsthand how much the students flourish and grow,” said Vince Henderson, HTIM Instructor and owner of Phazed Phocus Meal Prep.“No matter where they are in their hospitality career, this course teaches them so much and gives them the skills necessary to advance their careers.”

Upon completion of the course, participants will earn nationally recognized certifications, including ServSafe Manager certifications and national Hospitality Supervisor certifications, complete trainings related to unconscious bias, mental health, sexual harassment and more, and master the skills to be a leader in the industry. Previously, HTIM piloted this program to about 100 students and with the support of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development, has expanded the program to reach additional Michiganders looking for a rewarding and high-paying career.

“The collaborative environment fostered rich discussions and allowed us to share best practices and innovative solutions to common challenges in the industry,” said Elena Kitterman, program graduate and Area Assistant Director of Sales for Aimbridge Hospitality in Kalamazoo.“The exchange of ideas not only broadened my perspective but also provided practical insights that I can apply in my day-to-day operations.”

Michigan's hospitality industry creates nearly $44.6 billion in annual sales and is the state's second largest private employer of nearly half a million residents. As an integral part of Michigan's economy, the HTIM program provides an avenue for employees to grow and develop, building a stronger workforce here in Michigan.

The last day to register for the class is Friday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Interested students and employers are encouraged to register for the class session of their choosing or find more information about the HTIM Hospitality Business Management course by visiting .

About the Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan

The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan (HTIM) provides individuals with the quality training to advance their skill sets, grow operational knowledge, and expand attributes necessary for advanced careers in the hospitality industry. Learn more at .

