Government And Education Logistics Market : Optimizing Supply Chain Solutions For Public Services (2021-2031)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global government and education logistics market garnered $406.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $917.36 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global government and education logistics market based on end use, business type, mode of operation, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Based on end use, the military and defense segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public utilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on business type, the distribution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the value-added services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on the mode of operation, the storage segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 30% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seaways distribution segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.Procure Complete Research Report Now :Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, holding around 30% market share of the global government and education logistics market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.Covid-19 Scenario :The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in travel bans and quarantines, which made massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across the road, air, and sea sectors transportation.Over 1.7 billion children, youth, and their families have had their educational process severely disrupted by the COVID-19 problem, which has prompted school closures in 188 nations and had a direct influence on the global government and education logistics system.The government and education logistics market have a high scope of growth opportunities in the future due to factors such as government organizations and health professionals playing in developing policies for employee safety and catastrophe risk reduction strategies for unforeseen pandemics.Key players operating in the global government and education logistics market include Agility, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., ARC Worldwide Limited, Atlantic Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DB Schenker, DSV, PLS Logistics, Scan Global Logistics A/S, SEKO Logistics, and Vetcom Logistics.Inquire Before Buying :The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global government and education logistics market. 