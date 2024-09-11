(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The synthetic dye is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2034, driven by growing demand in textiles, leather goods, and personal care products. As sustainability takes center stage, key manufacturers are shifting toward eco-friendly solutions to meet market demands. Expanding applications in food, beverages, and digital textile printing further bolster the market's growth trajectory. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic dye market share is forecast to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2024 to USD 14.1 billion by 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing demand for synthetic dyes is driven by the booming textile industry, expanding use in leather, pulp, and paper sectors, and rising applications in personal care and food & beverage products. Emerging trends in digital textile printing and the construction sector also fuel market growth. As key players focus on sustainability, synthetic dye manufacturers are transitioning toward eco-friendly solutions, further attracting investment opportunities.

Synthetic dyes are man-made chemical compounds used to add color to various products, including textiles, food, cosmetics, and more. They are produced through chemical processes, typically using petroleum-based raw materials. These dyes offer a wide range of vibrant and long-lasting colors, making them popular in industries like textiles and food manufacturing. Synthetic dyes are favored for their consistency, durability, and cost-effectiveness compared to natural dyes. However, they may have environmental and health concerns, leading to the development of more eco-friendly alternatives in recent years. Key Takeaways from the Report

Acid dyes are expected to advance at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period based on type.

The textile and apparel application is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.5% in the end-use industry segment throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is a fertile region for the market owing to its enormous population and its significant demand for clothing.

The synthetic dye market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% in Japan over the forecast period.

The synthetic dye market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.1% in the United Kingdom through 2034.

The CAGR of the synthetic dye market in South Korea during the forecast period is anticipated to be 9.0%. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% in the United States between 2024 and 2034.

The global synthetic dye market is poised for strong growth, reaching USD 14.1 billion by 2034, driven by demand from key sectors like textiles, food & beverages, and personal care. Acid dyes dominate due to their essential role in synthetic fibers and leather production. Developing economies in Asia Pacific are emerging as production hubs, while sustainability trends push for eco-friendly alternatives. Strategic partnerships and investments in sustainable dye technologies are crucial for competitiveness. With growing consumer preferences for customized and colorful products, the synthetic dye market is set for long-term expansion. - opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Country-wise Analysis The Asia Pacific is a fertile region for the market owing to its enormous population and its significant demand for clothing. The food requirements of the region are also substantial, and there is a high demand for colored food and beverages. North America and Europe are prominent regions for luxurious apparel. Thus, the market is also gaining significant attention in these two regions.

Countries Forecasted CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 7.2% United Kingdom 8.1% China 7.9% Japan 8.5% South Korea 9.0%

Prominent Drivers of the Market:



Booming Textile Sector : High demand for synthetic dyes in the global textile and apparel industries due to rapidly evolving fashion trends.

Rising Demand for Colored Leather Accessories : Increasing consumer interest in vibrant leather products, especially among younger generations.

Growth of the Personal Care Industry : Synthetic dyes are widely used in cosmetics and personal care products , enhancing the visual appeal of products. Increased Usage in Food & Beverage : The popularity of colorful food and beverages drives demand for synthetic dyes in the industry.

Key Challenges Facing the Market:



Stricter Regulations : Governments are implementing tighter regulations around dye production due to environmental concerns.

Raw Material Price Volatility : Synthetic dye production relies on oil-based chemicals, making it susceptible to fluctuations in raw material prices. Shift Toward Natural Dyes : Growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives is putting pressure on the synthetic dye industry to innovate.



Competitive Landscape in the Synthetic Dye Market

To capitalize on the opportunities present in developing countries, such as cheap labor and the availability of raw materials, Western companies are forming partnerships with outfits in these regions. The Asia Pacific is specifically a region where this practice is flourishing.

The synthetic dyes market has enough room for both established multinational giants and local players. Improving the manufacturing process, for example, by obtaining raw materials more quickly, is a focus for market players.

Recent Developments in the Synthetic Dye Market



In March 2022, two new acid dyes were launched by Archroma. These dyes are metal and halogen-free.

In May 2019, Lanxess AG wrapped up the expansion of its Macrolex dyes production facility in Germany. In August 2022, researchers from the North Carolina State University demonstrated the potential of a polymer that can remove dyes from water.



Key Companies in the Synthetic Dye Market



Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Venator Materials PLC

The Chemours Company

Organic Dyes and Pigments Huntsman International LLC



Key Segments

By Type:



Acid Dyes

Basic Dyes

Direct Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Pigment Dyes

Reactive Dyes Others



By End-use Industry:



Textile and apparel

Pharmaceutical

Packaging and Printing

Cosmetics and Personal care

Paint and Coatings

Food and Beverage Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



German Translation:

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der weltweite Marktanteil für synthetische Farbstoffe von 7,2 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 14,1 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2034 steigen wird, was einer robusten CAGR von 6,9 % entspricht. Die steigende Nachfrage nach synthetischen Farbstoffen wird durch die boomende Textilindustrie, die zunehmende Verwendung in der Leder-, Zellstoff- und Papierindustrie und die zunehmenden Anwendungen in Körperpflege- sowie Lebensmittel- und Getränkeprodukten angetrieben. Aufkommende Trends im digitalen Textildruck und im Bausektor treiben das Marktwachstum ebenfalls voran. Da sich die Hauptakteure auf Nachhaltigkeit konzentrieren, stellen die Hersteller synthetischer Farbstoffe auf umweltfreundliche Lösungen um, was weitere Investitionsmöglichkeiten anzieht.

Synthetische Farbstoffe sind künstliche chemische Verbindungen, die verwendet werden, um verschiedenen Produkten, darunter Textilien, Lebensmitteln, Kosmetika und mehr, Farbe zu verleihen. Sie werden durch chemische Prozesse hergestellt, in der Regel unter Verwendung von Rohstoffen auf Erdölbasis. Diese Farbstoffe bieten eine breite Palette an lebendigen und langlebigen Farben, was sie in Branchen wie der Textil- und Lebensmittelherstellung beliebt macht.

Synthetische Farbstoffe werden aufgrund ihrer Konsistenz, Haltbarkeit und Kosteneffizienz im Vergleich zu natürlichen Farbstoffen bevorzugt. Sie können jedoch Umwelt- und Gesundheitsbedenken haben, was in den letzten Jahren zur Entwicklung umweltfreundlicherer Alternativen geführt hat.

Die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht



Es wird erwartet, dass Säurefarbstoffe im Prognosezeitraum je nach Typ mit einer CAGR von 6,7 % voranschreiten werden.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Textil- und Bekleidungsanwendung im gesamten Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 6,5 % im Endverbraucherindustriesegment voranschreiten wird.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist aufgrund seiner enormen Bevölkerung und seiner erheblichen Nachfrage nach Kleidung eine fruchtbare Region für den Markt.

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe in Japan im Prognosezeitraum eine CAGR von 8,5 % verzeichnen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe im Vereinigten Königreich bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 8,1 % wachsen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass die CAGR des Marktes für synthetische Farbstoffe in Südkorea im Prognosezeitraum 9,0 % betragen wird. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt in den Vereinigten Staaten zwischen 2024 und 2034 eine CAGR von 7,2 % verzeichnen wird.

Der globale Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe ist bereit für ein starkes Wachstum und erreicht bis 2034 14,1 Mrd. USD, angetrieben von der Nachfrage aus Schlüsselsektoren wie Textilien, Lebensmittel und Getränke sowie Körperpflege. Säurefarbstoffe dominieren aufgrund ihrer wesentlichen Rolle bei der Herstellung von Kunstfasern und Leder. Die Entwicklungsländer im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum entwickeln sich zu Produktionszentren, während Nachhaltigkeitstrends auf umweltfreundliche Alternativen drängen. Strategische Partnerschaften und Investitionen in nachhaltige Färbetechnologien sind entscheidend für die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit. Mit wachsenden Verbraucherpräferenzen für maßgeschneiderte und farbenfrohe Produkte ist der Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe auf eine langfristige Expansion eingestellt. - meint Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Analyse nach Ländern

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist aufgrund seiner enormen Bevölkerung und seiner erheblichen Nachfrage nach Kleidung eine fruchtbare Region für den Markt. Auch der Lebensmittelbedarf der Region ist groß, und es besteht eine hohe Nachfrage nach farbigen Lebensmitteln und Getränken. Nordamerika und Europa sind prominente Regionen für luxuriöse Kleidung. Damit gewinnt der Markt auch in diesen beiden Regionen stark an Aufmerksamkeit.

Länder Prognostizierte CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 7.2 % Vereinigtes Königreich 8.1 % China 7.9 % Japan 8.5 % Südkorea 9.0 %

Prominente Treiber des Marktes:

Boomender Textilsektor : Hohe Nachfrage nach synthetischen Farbstoffen in der globalen Textil- und Bekleidungsindustrie aufgrund sich schnell entwickelnder Modetrends.

Steigende Nachfrage nach farbigen Lederaccessoires : Steigendes Interesse der Verbraucher an lebendigen Lederprodukten, insbesondere bei jüngeren Generationen.

Wachstum der Körperpflegeindustrie : Synthetische Farbstoffe werden häufig in Kosmetika und Körperpflegeprodukten verwendet und verbessern die optische Attraktivität von Produkten.

Zunehmende Verwendung in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie : Die Beliebtheit von bunten Lebensmitteln und Getränken treibt die Nachfrage nach synthetischen Farbstoffen in der Industrie an.

Die wichtigsten Herausforderungen des Marktes:

Strengere Vorschriften : Die Regierungen erlassen aufgrund von Umweltbedenken strengere Vorschriften für die Farbstoffproduktion.

Volatilität der Rohstoffpreise : Die Herstellung synthetischer Farbstoffe ist auf ölbasierte Chemikalien angewiesen und daher anfällig für Schwankungen der Rohstoffpreise.

Verlagerung hin zu natürlichen Farbstoffen : Die wachsende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlichen und nachhaltigen Alternativen setzt die Industrie für synthetische Farbstoffe unter Innovationsdruck.

Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe

Um die Chancen in Entwicklungsländern zu nutzen, wie z. B. billige Arbeitskräfte und die Verfügbarkeit von Rohstoffen, gehen westliche Unternehmen Partnerschaften mit Unternehmen in diesen Regionen ein. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist eine Region, in der diese Praxis floriert.

Der Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe bietet genügend Platz sowohl für etablierte multinationale Giganten als auch für lokale Akteure. Die Verbesserung des Herstellungsprozesses, zum Beispiel durch eine schnellere Beschaffung von Rohstoffen, steht für die Marktteilnehmer im Fokus.

Jüngste Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe



Im März 2022 wurden zwei neue Säurefarbstoffe von Archroma auf den Markt gebracht. Diese Farbstoffe sind metall- und halogenfrei.

Im Mai 2019 hat die Lanxess AG den Ausbau ihrer Produktionsstätte für Macrolex-Farbstoffe in Deutschland abgeschlossen. Im August 2022 demonstrierten Forscher der North Carolina State University das Potenzial eines Polymers, das Farbstoffe aus Wasser entfernen kann.



Wichtige Unternehmen auf dem Markt für synthetische Farbstoffe



Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Venator Materials SPS

Das Unternehmen Chemours

Organische Farbstoffe und Pigmente Huntsman International GmbH



Wichtige Segmente

Nach Typ:



Säure-Farbstoffe

Grundlegende Farbstoffe

Direkte Farbstoffe

Dispersions-Farbstoffe

Pigment-Farbstoffe

Reaktive Farbstoffe Andere



Nach Endverbraucherbranche:



Textil und Bekleidung

Pharmazeutisch

Verpackung und Druck

Kosmetik und Körperpflege

Farben und Beschichtungen

Lebensmittel und Getränke Andere



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Südasien

Ostasien

Ozeanien Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)



Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

