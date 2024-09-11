In Lighthearted Remark, Nitin Patel Promises Reward For Making Gujarat CM Angry

(MENAFN- IANS) Mehsana, Sep 11 (IANS) In a light-hearted remark aimed at Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday said that if anyone can make the Chief Minister angry, he would reward them.

He made this statement while CM Patel inaugurated the annual Dhaja Mahotsav at Umiyadham in Unjha here.

The week-long festival, which will be held from September 12-18, will see former Deputy Chief Minister Patel and other key BJP leaders participating in the event.

"We have a Chief Minister who is always smiling. If anyone can manage to make him angry, I'll reward them!" Nitin Patel said.

"CM Patel is known for his calm and composed nature. He hardly gets angry, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted during a public gathering in Gujarat while promoting the 'Double-engine sarkar of PM Narendra Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel'."

This year the Ma Umiya Dhaja Mahotsav will be held where a large number of Maa Umiya's followers are expected to participate with devotion.

Addressing the public gathering, CM Patel emphasised the cultural and spiritual importance of Umiyadham, saying, "Umiyadham is a centre of faith not just for the Patidar community but for all the people. We must preserve our heritage while advancing development."

He also urged people to join the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, promoting tree planting as part of the festival's broader message of environmental conservation.

A total of 1,868 ceremonial flags (dhaja) and 11,111 religious flags will be offered on this occasion.

A total of 11,111 flags, each with a donation of Rs 1100, will also be hoisted.

The historic Unjha Jagatjan Ma Umiya temple, established in 1868, has been a sacred place of worship for generations.

Since ancient times, devotees have offered their prayers and services to Maa Umiya at this revered site.

Sri Umiya Mataji Sansthan, Unjha, regularly organises grand festivals and religious events, drawing lakhs of devotees.

Nitin Patel highlighted the religious significance of temples in Hindu culture and said that more than Rs 4 crore in donations had been raised during the festival.

"Temples and religious practices hold great importance in Hinduism, and Umiyadham has long been a centre of faith for millions," he said.

He also praised the state government for its support of the temple in times of need.