Brennan Acquires 17-Building Industrial Portfolio In Dupage County

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Group, a Chicago-based private investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced its of Yorkbrook Business Park, a 17-building industrial portfolio located in DuPage County, Illinois. This significant investment underscores the company's commitment to growing its infill footprint in strong submarkets of major metropolitan areas.

The portfolio includes a diverse range of tenants that operate both regionally and nationally. "This acquisition represents an exciting expansion and strengthens our commitment to DuPage County," said Dan Smith, Brennan's Vice President of Acquisitions for the Chicago market. "The portfolio's close proximity to I-355 and I-88 offers a convenient location for many of its service-oriented tenants. With high historic occupancy and strong demographics, the park is well-positioned to serve its tenant base."

The portfolio is comprised of 740,000 square feet across seventeen (17) individual buildings and sits on approximately 60 acres.

"We are excited about the Yorkbrook acquisition and our overall activity in the Chicagoland market," said Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "We remain dedicated to areas with strong demographics and healthy underlying fundamentals. Yorkbrook represents another opportunity for our best-in-class team to drive additional value for our investment partners."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 56.2 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

