Resolutions Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB “Ignitis Grupė”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Extraordinary General Meeting of of AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 11 September 2024, passed the following resolutions :



1. Regarding the consolidated interim management report of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

1.1. To agree to the consolidated interim management report of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

2. Regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

2.1. To approve the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

3. Regarding the allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the period ended 30 June 2024, which is shorter than the financial year.

3.1. To allocate a dividend of EUR 0.663 per ordinary registered share of AB“Ignitis grupė” to the shareholders of AB“Ignitis grupė” and pay dividends of EUR 47,993,880.48 in total to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, considering the fact that all the conditions set out in Article 601(5) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania regarding the allocation of dividends for a period shorter than the financial year are met.

4. Regarding the election of an independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė“.

4.1. To elect Sian Lloyd Rees as an independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board.

4.2. To establish that the elected member of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” shall commence her duties after the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB“Ignitis grupė” that elected her.

4.3. To determine a fixed remuneration of EUR 3,466 (three thousand four hundred and sixty-six euros) (before tax) per calendar month for the newly elected independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė”. If the independent member of the Supervisory Board is elected Chair of the Supervisory Board, to determine a fixed remuneration of EUR 4,614 (four thousand six hundred and fourteen euros) (before tax) per calendar month during the term of office of the Chair.

4.4. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB“Ignitis grupė“ (with the right to sub-authorise) to sign the agreement regarding the activities of the independent member of the Supervisory Board and the agreement on protection of confidential information, the terms and conditions of which were approved by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 October 2021, with the newly elected independent member of the Supervisory Board and to take the necessary actions to register the member of the Supervisory Board in the Register of Legal Entities.

5. Regarding the election of the consolidated sustainability reporting assurance service provider for AB“Ignitis grupė”.

5.1. To elect“KPMG Baltics”, UAB as the consolidated sustainability reporting assurance service provider for AB“Ignitis grupė” to provide sustainability reporting assurance services for the period 2024–2027.

6. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of AB“Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

6.1. To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of AB“Ignitis grupė” (attached).

6.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB“Ignitis grupė” or another person authorised by him to sign the Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

7. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Regulations of the Audit Committee of AB“Ignitis grupė.

7.1. To approve the new version of the Regulations of the Audit Committee of AB“Ignitis grupė” (attached).

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions will also be available on the Group's website at and at the Group's premises (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays) from the date of publication of this notice.

Additional information on allocated dividends

The Group notes that the persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are the owners of the Group's ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – ORS) at the end of the record date , i.e., at the end of 25 September 2024 . The ex-date from which the Group's ORS acquired on the stock exchange with a settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividends for the first half of 2024 is 24 September 2024 .

The dividends will be paid to the managers of the securities accounts of the Group's shareholders on 4 October 2024 through the Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The dividend amount, after the deduction of personal or corporate income tax applicable under the laws of Lithuania (15%), except in cases described below, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with their respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

Holders of Global Depositary Receipts (hereinafter – GDR) representing the Group's ORS must take into account the specifics of the GDR regulation, market differences and consult with the GDR issuer – The Bank of New York Mellon, its authorised person or their securities manager regarding the timing and other aspects of the right to receive dividends, which may differ from those of the ORS.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including guidance on taxation, is available in the attachment and on the Group's website at .

