Pharmazz Inc. Announces That Dr. Neil Marwah Has Joined The Company As Its President

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmazz, Inc. ("Pharmazz" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat patients in critical care, announced that Dr. Neil Marwah has joined the Company as President effective September 1, 2024. Neil Marwah, MD, said, "With a profound sense of gratitude and humility, I accept the responsibility of this leadership position. I strongly believe in the mission of the Company. I have the conviction that it is poised to be a leader and provide solutions in the world of Critical Care and Stroke, both of which conditions currently carry a high morbidity and mortality rate. I am deeply honored by the trust Prof. Gulati has placed in me, and I am excited about the journey ahead."



Dr. Neil Marwah began his career by founding Desert Kidney Associates (DKA), a nephrology practice that set a new standard for care in Arizona. As a patient-first organization, he built DKA up to 20 nephrologists and 100 support staff, accounting for 54.5% of Fresenius' dialysis volume with just a fraction of the staff and winning critical market share away from heavyweight competitors. He landed firmly in Fresenius' sights and formed a joint venture with Fresenius and AKDHC that generated $1B in earned/shared/saved revenue. Exiting in 2013, Dr. Marwah went to work for Fresenius as SVP, where he advised on $5B in acquisitions (2.5K physicians). Serving on the Fresenius Medical Advisory Board, he was named Chief of Strategy and EVP of National Cardiovascular Partners in 2017, a subsidiary of Fresenius. After leading this $200M turnaround, he advised on a global expansion into 60 countries and facilitated growth to 4K physicians while leading government affairs efforts in conjunction with CMS and OMB. In 2021, Dr. Marwah augmented his startup experience at Cricket Health, a technology company focused on value-based care, where he fueled 2X patient cohort growth before joining Optum as Medical Director for Complex Care Management. Most recently, he was named Chief Kidney Care Officer and embarked on an ambitious plan to transform the face of nephrology care on a national scale.

Prof. Anil Gulati, Chairman and CEO of Pharmazz, Inc., said, "Dr. Neil Marwah leaned in early to value-based care and value-based contracting, putting multiple organizations on a pathway to profitability while achieving improved patient outcomes. Over the course of his career, he has advised on $5B in acquisitions, founded multiple healthcare organizations, orchestrated two exists, and collaborated with leading politicians to form the Peripheral Artery Disease Caucus on Capital Hill. We look forward to Dr. Neil Marwah's leadership in taking Pharmazz to one of the top Companies in the world focused on Critical Care Medicine and Cerebral disorders."

We are pleased to announce that there will be four presentations on the use of sovateltide in treating acute cerebral ischemic stroke patients at the 16th World Stroke Congress, taking place from 23-26 October 2024, onsite at the ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Abstract Number: 1288, "A novel pharmacological approach to treat cerebral stroke." Author: Anil Gulati. E-Poster Presentation @ Short Communication Sessions Date: 10-23-2024 Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Abstract Number: 1388, "Results from the multicenter randomized trial to determine the efficacy of sovateltide in acute cerebral ischemic stroke patients with missing values imputed." Authors: Anil Gulati, Sikandar Adwani, Pamidimukkala Vijaya, Nilesh Agrawal, TCR Ramakrishnan, Hari Rai, Dinesh Jain, Nagarjunakonda Sundarachary, Jeyaraj Pandian, Vijay Sardana, Mridul Sharma, Gursaran Sidhu, Sidharth Anand, Deepti Vibha, Saroja Aralikatte, Dheeraj Khurana, Deepika Joshi, Ummer Karadan, Mohd. Shafat Siddiqui. E-Poster Presentation @ Short Communication Sessions Date: 10-25-2024 Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Abstract Number: 1386, Title: "Sovateltide regenerates and repairs ischemic stroked brain." Authors: Amaresh K. Ranjan, Seema Briyal, and Anil Gulati. E-Poster Viewing.

Abstract Number: 2720, Title: "Sovateltide did not influence the thrombolytic activity of t-pa when used to treat acute ischemic stroke." Authors: Manish Lavhale, Amaresh Ranjan, Dharmesh Shah, Shruthi Rammohan, Anil Gulati. E-Poster Viewing.

About Sovateltide

Sovateltide is a first-of-its-kind drug to treat acute cerebral ischemic stroke that can be administered up to 24 hours after the onset of symptoms. Sovateltide promotes neurovascular remodeling by forming new neurons (neurogenesis) and blood vessels (angiogenesis). Sovateltide also protects neural mitochondria and enhances their biogenesis. It can be given to patients along with thrombolytic, and about 30,000 acute cerebral ischemic patients have been treated in India. Pharmazz has received agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the study design and statistical analysis plan of its Phase 3 clinical trial of Sovateltide for treating acute cerebral ischemic stroke patients. The protocol is titled, "A Multicentric, Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel, Placebo-controlled Phase III Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Sovateltide in Patients With Acute Cerebral Ischemic Stroke." ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05691244.

About Centhaquine

Centhaquine is a frontline therapy used along with the standard of care and is well-positioned to a critical unmet need as a pharmacologically active resuscitative agent. A decrease in the volume of blood circulation from blood or fluid loss due to trauma, gastrointestinal bleeding, major surgery, postpartum hemorrhage, diarrhea, or vomiting can cause hypovolemic shock. About 1.9 million people worldwide die because of hemorrhagic shock every year, most dying within the first 6 hours. Centhaquine activates venous alpha2B adrenergic receptors to increase cardiac preload and activates central alpha2A adrenergic receptors to decrease cardiac afterload. Thereby, centhaquine converts the venous unstressed blood volume to stressed blood volume and improves cardiac output and blood circulation, making it an ideal candidate for the resuscitation of patients with hypovolemic shock. FDA has cleared Phase III IND, and the clinical trial is registered at (NCT05251181), which provides details of the trial design and all the endpoints.

About Pharmazz, Inc.

Pharmazz is a privately held company developing novel products in critical care medicine. Pharmazz obtained marketing authorization for two of its first-in-class drug molecules, Centhaquine and Sovateltide, for hypovolemic shock and acute cerebral ischemic stroke, respectively, in India. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two phase III INDs for Centhaquine as an agent for hypovolemic shock and Sovateltide for acute cerebral ischemic stroke. Additional information may be found on the Company's website, , and follow us on LinkedIn & X (Formerly Twitter).

Disclaimer:

Statements in this "Document" describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions, or industry conditions or events may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.

