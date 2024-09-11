No Hammer, No Crowbar, No Truck Could Break This Toy – Now It’S Your Dog’S Turn!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 48 Hours of Chewing, 1,000 Failed Attempts, and This Toy Is Still Standing

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTENTION, DOG OWNERS: We've officially gone off the deep end at DuraPaw . After using every tool in the shed-hammers, crowbars, even running it over with a truck-we finally gave up trying to destroy our latest dog toy . It's that tough. But don't just take our word for it-dogs everywhere are losing their minds trying to crack it, and guess what? They're failing too.



One pet parent called us“mad geniuses.” Another said,“My dog has been at it for days, and the toy looks brand new!”

What Are Nylon Toys?

Nylon toys aren't just super durable-they can also be hand-sanded back to their almost-new state after months of play. For tips on how to keep your DuraPaw toys looking fresh, check out our nylon blog here .

This toy doesn't just survive-it laughs in the face of destruction. And, of course, it's 100% Canadian-engineered to outlast your dog's wildest chewing rampage.

Think your dog can break it? We triple-dog dare you.

About DuraPaw:

DuraPaw creates ultra-durable toys for the toughest chewers. Proudly Canadian-owned, built for relentless play.

Marc Ferland

