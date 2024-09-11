Eliem Therapeutics To Participate At The Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology And Inflammation Summit
Date
9/11/2024 7:16:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELYM), announced today members of the management team will participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit being held September 17-18, 2024.
Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Format: 1x1 meetings
A bout Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.
Eliem Therapeutics is focused on developing therapeutics for autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases, including advancing budoprutug, an anti-CD19 antibody designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy. For more information, please visit .
Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
...
339-970-2843
MENAFN11092024004107003653ID1108661572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.