Boundless Bio To Participate In The 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jami Rubin, Chief Officer, will participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.



A fireside chat session is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in New York, NY, at 10:20 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio's website.

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in more than 14% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Boundless Bio's second ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cancer patients with resistance gene amplifications. Leveraging its Spyglass platform, Boundless Bio has additional programs advancing through preclinical development and discovery. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

