ASCM Corporate Awards Of Excellence Celebrate Supply Chain Teams At Blue Ocean Corporation, CHEP, And Infineon

Individual awards honor professionals representing Electra, Kinaxis and Nulogy

- ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAEAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Management (ASCM), the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation, is pleased to announce that Blue Ocean Corporation, CHEP and Infineon have won the 2024 ASCM Awards of Excellence. The program also recognized individual winners: Polly Mitchell-Guthrie, supply chain thought leader, Kinaxis; Jason Tham, cofounder and CEO, Nulogy; and Kimberley Duarte, CSCP, manager of supply chain operations, Electra.Since 2012, the ASCM Awards of Excellence program has recognized superior performance and dedication to advancing the field of supply chain management.Blue Ocean Corporation was honored for its commitment to maximizing the power of ASCM education to help organizations around the world address their critical supply chain challenges. Since 2022, the company has empowered more than 320 professionals to enhance their skills, drive organizational performance and foster industry collaboration.In fact, clients report an average of 15% reduction in inventory costs, 30% on-time delivery improvement and 20% faster cycle times. Thanks to a determined and ongoing focus on sustainability, Blue Ocean also supports a collaborative supply chain ecosystem that can address ongoing, critical industry challenges and drive positive change.CHEP received its award for pioneering supply chain sustainability solutions and following an impressive circular model. By sharing, repairing, and reusing pallets, CHEP helps customers optimize their operations and achieve environmental goals. The company is committed to protecting forests, with every piece of timber used coming from 100% certified sustainable sources.In addition, CHEP attained 100% renewable electricity and carbon neutrality in its own operations. Importantly, the company is also committed to being a top employer: Within its workplace, women represent 33% of management roles and there is 40% female representation on its board.Infineon celebrated a supply chain initiative that leveraged ASCM principles to markedly transform operations. By implementing the Supply Chain Operations Reference (SCOR) model and focusing on customer-centricity, Infineon significantly improved customer satisfaction, optimized capacity use and realized substantial cost savings. In particular, carbon emissions were reduced by 34 times; the business secured 1 billion Euros in pre-payments for capacity investments; and the initiative was instrumental in Infineon's ability to navigate the complexities of the chip shortage, while driving sustainable growth.In addition to the three corporate awards, ASCM also recognized three individuals for their exceptional work in supply chain.Mitchell-Guthrie was recognized for passionately driving innovation and digital transformation within the supply chain field. At Kinaxis, she helps teams address the most complex challenges by empowering employees to leverage ASCM's Supply Chain Operations Reference Digital Standard (SCOR-DS), as well as critical tech such as AI and machine learning. Further, her commitment to diversity and inclusion, particularly with regards to women in STEM fields, positions her as a prominent voice for positive change in the industry.Tham was honored for being the driving force behind his company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. His strategic initiatives include anti-bias workshops and supporting indigenous communities through hiring training programs. He also strengthens Nulogy's workforce by hiring senior female executives and board members while advocating for progressive maternity leave and family care policies. These inclusive hiring practices have transformed Nulogy into a leader in corporate social responsibility.Finally, Duarte received her award for building and scaling an entire supply chain function using ASCM principles to implement inventory management, centralized procurement and robust supplier partnerships. At the same time, she cultivated relationships with stakeholders to convey the value proposition of supply chain. Her achievements include 42% savings on critical parts and significant improvements in resilience and agility.“It's vital that we recognize supply chains and industry professionals who are dedicated to excellence; industry advancement; and positive, lasting change in sustainability and corporate responsibility,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE.“The corporate programs and individuals we honored here today exemplify all of these qualities.”The Awards of Excellence program will open for 2025 entries next spring. Click here to learn more about the awards.About ASCM----------------The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompass award winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit ascm.

