ONZYTE: Miami's Leading Production Company Celebrates Two BET Awards And Major New Project

- ONZYTE memberLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ONZYTE the innovative and trailblazing production company, continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, having secured back-to-back BET Awards in 2022 and 2023 for Best Podcast Platform. The recognition marks ONZYTE as a major force in the film and production industry, further solidifying its reputation as Florida's top production powerhouse.Known for its exceptional creative videos and commercials, ONZYTE has worked with global brands such as McDonald's, Pepsi, Orbit, Adidas, MLB, and New Era. With a reputation for delivering memorable and effective content, ONZYTE's expertise extends across various mediums, including TV production, music videos, branded content, and commercials.One of ONZYTE's latest accomplishments includes producing Season 2 of the hit show "Caresha Please "on Revolt TV, hosted by Yung“Caresha” Miami. The popular series has garnered widespread attention for its engaging format and raw conversations, showcasing ONZYTE's production prowess in the entertainment industry.Accumulating over 100 million views on YouTube for their clients, With over ten years of experience, ONZYTE can take your idea and make it a reality.About ONZYTE:Steaming from the ideal of quickness - Onzyte's“On-Sight” name was created based on work ethic and knowledge.ONZYTE's growth to prominence has been fueled by its dedicated team of talented videographers, directors, and editors, who combine their unique perspectives and technical skills to bring client visions to life. Whether it's a high-energy music video, a polished corporate film, or a captivating commercial, ONZYTE's team ensures every project exceeds expectations.This release underscores ONZYTE's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, as the company continues to set the bar high in Florida's bustling production industry.

