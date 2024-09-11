(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Terri Patterson, Former Chief of the FBI's Elite Behavioral Analysis Unit

Dr. Terri Patterson, Former Chief of the FBI's Elite Behavioral Analysis Unit, Joins Starling's Scientific & Academic Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starling, a pioneering risk governance technology, advisory, and insights provider, has announced the appointment of Dr. Terri Patterson to its Scientific & Academic Advisory Board.Dr. Patterson is a recognized expert in behavioral risk assessment and mitigation. A former career Executive and Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), she spent more than two decades leading law enforcement operations, strategic programs, and critical incident preparedness efforts for the Bureau.During her tenure with the FBI, Dr. Patterson served in a variety of leadership roles, to include Chief of the elite Behavioral Analysis Unit, where she directed numerous threat assessments and risk management assignments. In that capacity, she spearheaded an international working group of experts in the development of the risk-based assessment strategy that was subsequently deployed across the FBI's most critical field operations, globally.“I'm drawn to Starling because they are re-thinking behavioral risk management from first principles,” Dr. Patterson said.“Much of my career has been focused on leveraging our understanding of human behavior, and the context in which it occurs, in order to help manage threats to our communities,” she explained.“In its approach to risk identification and mitigation, Starling demonstrates an appreciation of this interplay between the person and the circumstance. And by coupling behavioral science to the power of advanced AI-enabled analytics, they've done something truly unique,” she added.“I'm excited to work with the company's leadership and their best-in-league advisory team to further the development of the Predictive Behavioral Analytics capabilities that Starling is fielding,” she added.“This is timely and important work that advances critical public security and compliance interests while benefitting private sector leadership in any industry.”“To say that I am grateful for and excited by the opportunity to work with Terri is a woeful understatement,” said Starling Founder & CEO Stephen Scott.“Amidst today's many geopolitical and social tensions, business leaders face an unprecedented array of conduct related risks,” Scott said.“Yet the application of behavioral science in this context is typically overlooked – until some behavioral incident erupts and triggers crisis,” he observed.“In the banking sector, for instance, only recently are business leaders and policymakers waking up to the idea that we can anticipate, plan for, and mitigate such conduct related risks,” Scott observed,“but such a proactive stance has long been the discipline of those in the law enforcement and intelligence communities, where Terri has achieved such distinction,” Scott notes.“I am thrilled that we can look to her for guidance as we continue to develop our proactive Predictive Behavioral Analytics offerings,” he added,“and I look forward to working with Terri to the benefit of all those whom we seek to serve at Starling.”Dr. Patterson has served as Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Washington, DC Field Office Criminal Division, where she oversaw the transnational organized crime, violent incident crime, gang related crime, crimes against children, and violent threat programs in the National Capital Region, one of the FBI's largest and most complex operational environments. In addition, Dr. Patterson has designed and delivered training in the identification and mitigation of criminal, national security, and insider threats for intelligence professionals, investigators, executives, and mental health experts, worldwide.A legal psychologist, Dr. Patterson is a Principal and head of the Threat Management practice at Control Risks, the specialist global risk consulting firm. She holds a Ph.D. in Legal Psychology from Florida International University in Miami, and Master of Arts degrees in Clinical and Cognitive Psychology.Dr. Patterson is a member of the American Psychological Association, the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals, and the American Psychology and Law Society. Dr. Patterson has served as a subject matter expert to the Attorney General's Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice in mental health and resiliency.About StarlingA pioneer in risk governance and supervision, Starling's Predictive Behavioral Analytics capabilities allow for operational foresight that supports leaders in the creation, preservation, and restoration of value. Marrying AI to behavioral science and network science, Starling provides leading indicators of trouble, so those responsible for management and oversight can anticipate and mitigate non-financial risks proactively, most particularly those stemming from organizational culture and the conduct it permits or promotes. The company's peer knowledge exchange, Starling Insights , and its annual flagship publication, the Starling Compendium, are globally recognized as the leading sources of information regarding relevant industry trends worldwide. For more, please see here .Among the scholars and practitioners working at the nexus of behavioral science and management who sit on Starling's current Scientific & Academic Advisory Board, Dr. Patterson joins: Nicholas Christakis, Director of Yale's Human Nature Lab; Damon Centola, Director of the University of Pennsylvania's Network Dynamics Group; Amy Edmondson, Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at Harvard Business School; Thomas Malone, Director of MIT's Center for Collective Intelligence; Scott Page, University of Michigan Professor of Complexity, Social Science, and Management; and Tom Reader, Director of the London School of Economics Master's Degree program in Organizational and Social Psychology.Starling's Industry & Regulatory Advisors include Gary Cohn, Vice Chair of IBM, past Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, and past-President & COO of Goldman Sachs; Mark Cooke, CRO of Schroders Personal Wealth and past Group Head of Operational Risk at HSBC; Barbara Novick, co-founder of BlackRock now on the boards of Intel and NY Life; Mirea Raaijmakers, past Global Head of Behavioural Risk Management at ING who developed the Dutch central bank's Behavior & Culture supervisory program; and Lara Warner, past-Group CRO and CCO at Credit Suisse and member of the Dean's Executive Committee at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.For speaking engagements or other inquiries please contact ....

