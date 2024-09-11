Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Size Poised To Hit USD 13 Billion By 2031, Driven By A 8.1% CAGR: Insights From AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Size, Share 2032

The global Alzheimer's therapeutics market was estimated at $6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market was estimated at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031 report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.The Alzheimer's therapeutics market refers to the market related to the development, production, and distribution of drugs and treatment options for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behavior, and it is the most common cause of dementia.The market for Alzheimer's therapeutics is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease globally, the aging population, and the growing awareness and diagnosis of the disease. Additionally, the lack of a cure for Alzheimer's disease and the need for effective treatment options contribute to the demand for therapeutics.Download Sample Report:The global Alzheimer's therapeutics market is analyzed across drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.0% throughout the forecast period. The N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist segment is also assessed in the report.By distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment held nearly three-fifths of the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2031. The online pharmacy segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy segment is also analyzed through the report.Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.The key market players analyzed in the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market report include AbbVie Inc., Biogen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and Lupin. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.The key market players analyzed in the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market report include AbbVie Inc., Biogen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and Lupin. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players. 