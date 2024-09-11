U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market Set To Witness Significant Growth By 2024-2031: Panacea Biotec, Lupin, Cipla, Biocon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market is estimated to have around US$ 215.7 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on industry. The report provides demand analysis, insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. Key TrendsGrowing Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence: The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and stroke, is driving the demand for P2Y12 inhibitors in the U.S. These drugs, including clopidogrel, prasugrel, and ticagrelor, are widely used to prevent thrombosis in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).Shift Toward Newer Agents: There is a gradual shift from older P2Y12 inhibitors like clopidogrel to newer, more potent alternatives such as ticagrelor and prasugrel. These newer agents offer faster and more consistent platelet inhibition, leading to better clinical outcomes for high-risk patients. Rising Adoption of Generic Versions: The patent expirations of major P2Y12 inhibitors, including clopidogrel and prasugrel, have led to a rise in generic versions, making these drugs more accessible and affordable. This is expected to increase their use in lower-cost healthcare settings.Personalized Medicine and Genotyping: Advancements in personalized medicine, particularly genetic testing for CYP2C19 variants, are influencing prescribing practices. Patients with poor metabolism of clopidogrel are often switched to alternative P2Y12 inhibitors like ticagrelor or prasugrel to improve treatment efficacy. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market, By Drug :ClopidogrelTiclopidineTiclopidinePrasugrelCangrelorOthersU.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market, By Route of Administration :OralIntravenousU.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market, By Application :AngioplastyArterial ThrombosisPercutaneous Coronary InterventionsMyocardial InfarctionOthersU.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market, By Distribution Channel :Hospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies. Following are the players analyzed in the report:Mylan N.V.Bristol-Myers SquibbDr Reddy's LaboratoriesTeva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.AstraZenecaGenentechEli Lilly and CompanyPanacea BiotecCHIESI USA Inc.LupinCiplaBioconDeep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market for all the regions and countries covered below:. North America (the United States)The research provides answers to the following key questions:. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors market?. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors market across different regions?. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors market?. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability? Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?➼ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.➼ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors and tubes industry around the world.➼ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.➼ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.➼ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.➼ This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions. About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

