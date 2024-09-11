Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora's Death Prima Facie A Suicide, Says Mumbai Cop Probe On

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malaika Arora Father Death News: Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, died by on Monday. According to reports Anil Arora jumped off the terrace of their residence in Mumbai. DCP Zone 9, Raj Tilak Roshan confirmed 'prima facie it seems to be suicide'.

Anil Arora, father of Bollywood and model Malaika Arora, allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bandra area, an official said. Anil's demise is said to have occurred around 10.30 am at their family residence Ayesha Manor in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Talking to ANI, Raj Tilak Roshan said that the body of Anil Arora was being taken for post mortem.“Body of one Anil Mehta was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well...Body is being taken for postmortem.”, Roshan told ANI.

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father committed suicide. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after knowing about the incident.

After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents. Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan were pictured arriving at the Arora residence. Arbaaz's brother Sohail and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri were also pictured there.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan at the Arora residence. They were accompanied by Sohail Khan.

Earlier a person familiar with the developments had told PTI that Anil Arora had not 'died but suicide'. They had claimed that it was an 'accident'.

According to police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Several police officials are present on the spot. The case is being investigated, the police said.

Who was Anil Arora, father of Malaika Arora?

Anil Arora, a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka near the Indian border, served in the Indian Merchant Navy. He was married to Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian. Together, they had two daughters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Unfortunately, their marriage ended when Malaika was 11 and Amrita was 6.

In July 2023, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, was hospitalised, and Malaika visited him along with her mother, Joyce. The actor-model also celebrated Christmas in 2022 with both her parents by her side.