Colombia Bolsters Defense: Anti-Drone Systems And Advanced Uavs Join The Arsenal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a world where drones pose increasing security challenges, Colombia is taking decisive steps to protect its citizens and infrastructure.



The South American nation recently acquired two Orion 10-MP anti-drone systems from Singapore's TRD Systems for approximately $308,130.



These sophisticated devices will help combat the rising threat of drone attacks. In 2024 alone, Colombia's Valle del Cauca region experienced over 30 drone assaults on security forces.



Terrorist groups used drones to drop homemade grenades on and military installations. The Orion 10-MP systems can detect up to ten drone threats simultaneously.



In addition, they identify flight characteristics and drone models with precision. The portable units include laser pointers and 360-degree detection capabilities.







But Colombia isn't stopping there. The country has also formalized a $300 million deal for six Atlante II drone systems. This joint project with Spain includes 16 drones and six command centers.



The Atlante II, known as SIRTAP in Spain, is a long-range tactical drone. It can fly for over 20 hours or cover 2,000 kilometers.



However, these capabilities make it ideal for surveillance and reconnaissance missions in challenging environments.

Enhancing Colombia's Maritime Defense

Colombia 's maritime forces are also getting an upgrade. The Navy is equipping its light frigates with advanced V-Bat 128 drones.



These vertical take-off and landing vehicles enhance intelligence gathering and surveillance operations. The U.S. Navy donated these drones, highlighting strong bilateral defense cooperation.



The V-Bat 128 can carry various sensors and operate for up to ten hours. Its versatility allows for quick deployment from ships or land vehicles. These acquisitions reflect Colombia's commitment to modernizing its defense capabilities.



The country faces ongoing security challenges from drug trafficking and armed groups. Advanced drone and anti-drone technologies provide new tools to address these threats.



Colombia's investments align with global trends in defense technology. Many nations are recognizing the importance of countering unauthorized drones while leveraging their own unmanned systems.



As Colombia integrates these new technologies, it strengthens its position in regional security. The country's proactive approach may inspire similar efforts across Latin America.



Ultimately, these advancements aim to create a safer environment for Colombian citizens and contribute to regional stability.

