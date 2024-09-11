(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Medical Triaging in Hospitals: Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical triaging in hospitals has significant challenges, including long patient wait times, increased healthcare staff workload, risk of human error in triaging, and unsatisfactory patient outcomes, primarily due to manual triaging processes. These factors impact the quality and efficiency of patient triaging, creating an urgent need for innovative triaging solutions.

Intelligent medical triaging is poised to improve efficiency by automating patient prioritization, enhancing accuracy, and supporting clinical decision making for healthcare staff. Technologies such as AI-based clinical decision support systems are set to revolutionize how medical triaging is performed in hospitals.

The analysis of intelligent medical triaging in hospitals provides an overview of medical triaging, current challenges, innovative triaging solutions, and their benefits. It covers medical triaging processes in emergency departments (ED) and intensive care units (ICU), highlighting technology innovations and growth opportunities.

Featuring key innovations in ED and ICU triaging, it examines the capabilities of intelligent medical triaging solutions, case studies, growth opportunities, and key patents. The study does not cover general wards, imaging rooms, and hospital operations-related triaging.

Key questions answered in the analysis:



What are the key challenges of the traditional triage process?

Why is there a need for innovative triaging solutions?

What are the growth drivers and restraints of the intelligent medical triaging market?

What are the innovative technologies for intelligent medical triaging in ED and ICU?

What is the SWOT analysis of key innovations?

What are the current and future capabilities of intelligent medical triaging solutions?

How does the industry assessment for intelligent medical triaging look like? What are the key growth opportunities in the intelligent medical triaging space?

Growth Opportunity Universe in Intelligent Medical Triaging in Hospitals



Growth Opportunity 1: Natural Language Processing-based Voice Assistance System for Triage in the ED

Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of XAI and IoMT for Triage Optimization

Growth Opportunity 3: ChatGPT-4 LLM for Patient Triaging Growth Opportunity 4: Simple and Less Distractive Triage Systems for Nurses

Market Analysis



Comparative Analysis of Intelligent Triaging Solutions - ED vs ICU

Expected Future Capabilities of Intelligent Triaging Solutions - ED vs ICU

Case Study 1 - PT-4 AI Model with Predictive Capabilities for ED Patients Triaging

Case Study 2 - ML-based Patient Triage Platform to Predict Future Viral Outbreaks

Industry Assessment - Funding Analysis

Industry Assessment - Regional Technology Analysis

Industry Assessment - Business Model Analysis

Industry Assessment - User Experience and Adoption Challenges Future Outlook - AI Revolution in Medical Triage, 2024-2029

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Intelligent Medical Triaging in Hospitals Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Scope of Analysis

Medical Triage - An Overview

Medical Triage System - Emergency Severity Index (ESI)

Key Challenges in the Traditional Triage Process

Need for Innovative Approach - Intelligent Triage Solutions

Benefits of Implementing Intelligent Triage Systems in Hospitals

Use Cases of Intelligent Triage Systems in Hospitals

Segmentation by Hospital Department Segmentation by Application According to Therapy Area*

Growth Generator



Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Segment Analysis - Emergency Department (ED)



Key Challenges for ED Triaging

Innovative Technologies Solving ED Triaging Challenges

Key Innovations for ED Triage - Commercialized

Key Innovations for ED Triage - Under Research SWOT Analysis - Innovations for ED Triaging

Segment Analysis - Intensive Care Unit (ICU)



Key Challenges for ICU Triaging

Innovative Technologies* Solving ICU Triaging Challenges

Key Innovations for ICU Triage - Commercialized

Key Innovations for ICU Triage - Under Research SWOT Analysis - Innovations for ICU Triaging

Patent Analysis



Intelligent Medical Triaging in Hospitals - Patent Landscape

Intelligent Medical Triaging in Hospitals - Top 5 Patent Assignees Intelligent Medical Triaging in Hospitals - Key Patents

Appendix



Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation Segmentation - Key Examples

Next Steps

