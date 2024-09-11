KUKE Music Successfully Develops "KUKE Music For Cars" Version, Aims To Complete Testing By End Of September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUKE HOLDING LIMITED(NYSE:KUKE), a leading classical music service in China with approximately 3 million and music tracks, recently announced that its newly developed "KUKE Music for Cars" app is now in its final testing phase and is expected to complete testing by the end of September. This innovative in-car music application aims to deliver a smarter and more personalized music experience for users.

Specifically designed for in-car use, "KUKE Music for Cars" offers intelligent playlist recommendations, a user-friendly payment system, and music services tailored to various driving scenarios. The app not only suggests music based on driving conditions and user habits but also integrates KUKE's cutting-edge AI composition technology. This AI feature, which has shown significant progress in development, will soon be able to create custom music tracks on demand, tailored to specific real-time driving scenarios, truly offering a "music on demand" experience.

Additionally, KUKE Music remains committed to driving innovation through the fusion of digital music and artificial intelligence. Continued advancements in AI composition will further enhance the "KUKE Music for Cars" app, creating an even more intelligent and user-friendly in-car music service. As AI technology continues to evolve and user needs become more diverse, "KUKE Music for Cars" is poised to become a key component of intelligent cabin systems in the future.

Senior Management Views:

The CEO of KUKE Music stated, "We're excited to introduce 'KUKE Music for Cars' to consumers soon. In-car music has always been a vital part of the digital music market, and we believe this app will not only enhance the user music experience for drivers and passengers but also bring new life to the music industry through advanced AI composition technology."

About Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services, with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit

