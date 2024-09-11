Sodium Sulfide Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 17.47 Billion By 2034, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sodium Sulfide Showing Bullish Sentiments as It Gaining Popularity in Several Industries Including Mining, Textiles, and Chemicals

Rockville, MD , Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sodium Sulfide Market is estimated to generate a of US$ 10.93 billion in 2024 and is approximated to reach US$ 17.47 billion by 2034. Demand for sodium sulfide has been forecasted to increase at 4.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.according to a newly published research report by a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Because of its versatility, sodium sulfide is a widely used chemical in a variety of industries, including mining, textile processing, chemical manufacturing, and others.



Sulfur compounds, pigments, and rubber chemicals are all manufactured using sodium sulfide as an essential ingredient. Textile businesses use it to dye, bleach, and desulfurize fabrics. Sodium sulfide is essential to the mining processes of ore flotation and metal extraction.

The East Asia region holds more than one-third portion of the global market. The market in East Asia continuously expanding as a result of the increasing demand for the product across several industries, most notably pulp and paper and leather in China and Japan. Because sodium sulfide is being used more often in textile, leather, and water treatment applications, the market in North America is also expected to grow.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The worldwide market for sodium sulfide is projected to reach US$ 17.47 billion by 2034-end.

East Asia is projected to account for 36.5% of the global market share in 2024. This market is analyzed to generate revenue of US$ 3.99 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for sodium polyacrylate is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 7.45 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

The market in the United States is forecasted to generate revenue of US$ 2.36 billion in 2024. The market in North America is analyzed to reach US$ 5.08 billion by the end of 2034.

“Prominent sodium sulfide companies are focusing on improving the quality and purity of their goods to set them apart from competition. They are also offering customized formulations to fulfill particular industrial needs,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Sodium Sulfide Market:

Xintai Wanhe Chemical Co. Ltd.; Longfu Group; Sichuan Shenhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical Co., Ltd.; Solvay S.A.; Athiappa Chemicals; Sankyo Kasei; PJ Chemicals; Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd.; Changsha Vahenry Chemicals Co.; Tianjin Xibeier International Co., Ltd.; China Nafina Group International Co., Ltd.

High Preference for Regular-Grade Sodium Sulfide in Several Industries:

Regular-grade sodium sulfide is more in demand than high purity because of its cost and versatility in industrial applications. Regular-grade sodium sulfide is sufficient for several uses in industries such as paper and pulp manufacturing, textile processing, and water treatment. It is less expensive to produce while still fulfilling the requirements for these uses because it doesn't require costly purification processes.

High-purity sodium sulfide is only needed in specific areas, including the manufacturing of fine chemicals or pharmaceuticals, despite its superior quality. The majority of industrial customers select regular-grade sodium sulfide due to its greater applicability and lower cost, which steadily raises its demand.

Sodium Sulfide Industry News:



In June 2023, A definite agreement was made by Solvay to acquire ICS Industries, a prominent manufacturer of specialty chemicals, including sodium sulfide. In September 2022, following approval from the USFDA, the pharmaceutical company Lupin Ltd. introduced the generic versions of sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and magnesium sulfate oral solutions in the United States market. These solutions are used to cleanse the colon in preparation for a colonoscopy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium sulfide market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer), grade (regular, high purity), and application (leather processing, pulp & paper, chemical processing, water treatment, ore processing), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Sodium Sulfide Market Research:

By Product :



Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Copolymer

By Grade :



Regular High Purity

By Application :



Leather Processing

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Processing

Water Treatment

Ore Processing Others (Food Preservatives etc.)



