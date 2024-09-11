Computed Tomography (CT) Technology Market Innovations And Growth Report 2024: Technological Advances And Stakeholder Initiatives Enable Better Diagnostic Accuracy, Lower Radiation Exposure, And Cost Savings
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computed Tomography technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of these technological advancements, focusing on PCCT and cone beam CT, their current trends, research improvements, and future growth opportunities in the CT diagnostics space.
Computed tomography (CT) is a sophisticated imaging Technology that combines X-ray measurements obtained from multiple angles and processes them using computer algorithms to generate cross-sectional images or tomograms. The tomograms are further reconstructed into a 3D representation of organs or tissues, allowing precise visualization of the internal structures.
The analysis shows that CT technology has experienced significant advancements, including dual-energy CT, which provides superior tissue characterization by using 2 X-ray beams with different energy levels. Photon counting CT (PCCT) uses advanced detectors to detect individual X-ray photons, resulting in improved spatial resolution, reduced background noise, and lower radiation doses.
Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into CT imaging enhances image reconstruction, detects anomalies, and provides more accurate diagnosis. AI-powered iterative reconstruction techniques help achieve better image quality while reducing the signal-to-noise ratio and radiation exposure.
The emergence of portable and point-of-care CT units has expanded the accessibility of CT imaging, enabling immediate diagnostic capabilities in emergency settings and remote locations. Fast-advancing CT technology has also significantly improved patient outcomes.
Growth Opportunity Universe in CT Technology Innovations
Portable and Point-of-care Imaging Advanced Image Reconstruction for Enhancing CT Diagnostic Accuracy Hybrid Imaging Systems for Comprehensive Diagnostics
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Computed Tomography Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Generator
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Technology Analysis
CT Technology Introduction and Attributes CT System Components
PCCT Technology Analysis
Energy Integrating Detectors and PCDs: Technology Comparison
PCCT Technology Landscape
Siemens Healthineers, Germany NeuroLogica Corp., United States Primary Companies in the PCCT Landscape Intellectual Property Trends, 2020-2024 Analysis of Intellectual Property Trends, 2020-2024
PCCT Stakeholders' Initiatives
Major Funding Supporting PCCT R&D, Global, 2020-2024 Strategic Collaborations, Research Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions in the PCCT Landscape PCCT: A Technology Road Map
CBCT Technology Analysis
CBCT: A Technology Overview
CBCT Technology Landscape
Koning Health, United States Planmed Oy, Finland Primary Companies in the CBCT Landscape Intellectual Property Trends, 2020-2024 Analysis of Intellectual Property Trends, 2020-2024
CBCT Stakeholders' Initiatives
Major Funding Supporting CBCT R&D, Global, 2020-2024 Strategic Collaborations, Mergers, and Acquisitions in the CBCT Landscape CBCT: A Technology Road Map
Appendix
Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps Take the Next Step
