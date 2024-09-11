Enzyme Market Set For Robust Growth: From $9.84 Billion In 2023 To $27.51 Billion By 2035 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global enzyme was valued at US$ 9.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 27.51 billion by 2035

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global enzyme market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a valuation of US$ 9.84 billion in 2023 and an anticipated market size of US$ 27.51 billion by 2035. This significant expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2035.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Enzymes, the biological catalysts crucial for various industrial processes, are witnessing unprecedented demand across multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and beverages, and bioenergy. The market's growth is fueled by the increasing application of enzymes in these industries to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and meet evolving consumer needs.Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing Demand for Biofuels Due to Environmental Sustainability and Energy Security ConcernsThere has been an increasing trend in global consumption of biofuels since the need for clean energy sources and energy security leads countries into finding alternatives in the enzyme market. The oil briquettes' production was 1.5 billion barrel registered in the year 2023, reported by the International Energy Agency, further reiterates the evidence that biofuels are the way towards solving the world's energy needs. Enzymes serve as catalysts in biofuel production process, more so, in the hydrolysis of biomass to sugars that can be fermented. The U.S alone, has disbursed $15 billion in biofuel research and development activities, with enzymes being a pivotal part of these innovations. Enzymes have been reported to be used in over 400 operational bioethanol production plants in Brazil, which is one of the biggest producers of bioethanol.In the 14th Five-Year Plan, China reported the ambitious objective of bioethanol production and consumption reaching 20 million tons by 2025, promoting enzyme technology for that purpose. In addition, the Renewable Directive of the European Union says that 40 million tons of biomass must be used by 2030 which also entails a large fraction to enzymatic processes. Enzymes, particularly cellulases and lipases have grown by over 10 million units in terms of market because of the application in producing biofuels. India, which has all the capabilities to be the fastest growing biofuels market, reported of 200 new projects which were aimed at the development of enzymes for bioethanol.Conservative policies in the use of fossil fuels, as well as the reduction of greenhouse gases, as a consistent reason for scaffolding the biofuels sector. Enzymes represent a more cost-efficient conversion of biomass to energy potentials for consideration. The biofuels enzyme market stood at $2 billion in the year 2023 in terms of value and is expected to increase to $3 billion by the year 2026. More than 50 countries have also adopted biofuel policies and as a result, it became apparent that different enzymes would help a lot in achieving these sustainability targets. Employing enzymes in biofuel production processes helps to improve performance as well as contributes to countering energy dependence as well as environmental degradation.Top Players in Global Enzymes Market.AB Enzymes GmbH.Adisseo.Advanced Enzyme Technologies.Amano Enzyme, Inc..Associated British Foods Plc.BASF SE.Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.Codexis, Inc..DSM.DuPont de Nemours, Inc..F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd..Koninklijke DSM N.V..Novozymes A/S.Novus International.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Other Prominent PlayersAs industries continue to prioritize sustainability and efficiency, the enzyme market is poised for substantial growth, presenting significant opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. Companies are investing in research and development to innovate enzyme solutions that cater to emerging needs and drive market expansion.For more information on the global enzyme market and its future outlook, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Type.Protease.Carbohydrase.Lipase.Polymerase and Nuclease.OthersBy Source.Microorganisms.Plants.AnimalsBy Reaction Type.Hydrolase.Oxidoreductase.Transferase.Lyase.OthersBy Application.Food and Beverages.Household CareoBioenergyoBiofuelsoBio-chemicalsoBiodieseloBiogasoOthers.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology.Feed.Textiles.Pulp & Paper.Detergent.Nutraceutical.Personal Care & Cosmetics.OthersBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 