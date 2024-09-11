Mysterious Disease Claims 8 Tribal Lives In Jharkhand; BJP Slams Soren Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Sep 11 (IANS) Over the past 22 days, at least eight members of the 'Pahariya' tribe at Nengra Tand village in Jharkhand's Jamtara district have died due to an unidentified disease, with more than 10 others still suffering.

Some fatalities have occurred due to delays in receiving timely treatment.

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has criticised the Hemant Soren-led state government, demanding a high-level investigation into the matter.

Expressing his concerns in a statement posted on X, Marandi said,“In light of the deaths among the Pahariya tribal community caused by inadequate treatment and poor healthcare services, I have urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to set up a high-level committee to address the issue and ensure proper medical arrangements.”

Marandi also condemned the lack of action from Chief Minister Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta, accusing the two senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders of neglecting the tribal communities that supported Soren's rise to power.

He also highlighted several tragic incidents in his statement to the Chief Minister.

Notably, Mathiam Malto from the Pahariya tribe struggled to get medical attention for his six-year-old daughter, Gomdi Pahadin, who died in his arms after being unable to find a doctor at Sahibganj Sadar Hospital.

Similarly, a 19-year-old pregnant woman, Princessa Maharani, from the Pahariya tribe died in Kunda Pahadia village due to the delay in the arrival of an ambulance.

Marandi emphasised that the Pahariya tribe, already facing existential threats, continues to suffer from both known and unknown diseases without adequate government intervention.

He also accused the Jharkhand Health Department of corruption, alleging that appointments and postings are influenced by financial transactions, which adversely affect the availability and quality of healthcare.

Marandi's statement called for immediate action to improve health services in the state and address the ongoing crisis facing the tribal community.