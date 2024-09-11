Punjab FC Announce Squad For Indian Super League 2024-25 Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Mohali, Sep 11 (IANS) Punjab FC, the only representative from North India in India's top-flight league, announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, their second season after being promoted to ISL last year.

The squad announcement was made in a press conference, and the team's home, away, and third kits were also unveiled at the event.

Punjab FC will start their ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters on September 15 in Kochi and will play their first home game on September 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, has picked a squad, that has a balance of youth and experience. Luka Majcen, Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, Ivan Novoselec, Asmir Suljic and Filip Mrzljak are the foreign signings of the squad.

The new Indian signings include Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Muheet Shabir, Nihal Sudeesh (on loan) and Likmabam Rakesh Singh (on loan). Mohammed Suhail F. and Shami Singamayum from the academy have been promoted to the senior side, which already has Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen and Ayush Deshwal from the academy.

"We have named a squad that can challenge for the top spots in the league this season. The foreign signings have plenty of experience and we have an exciting pool of Indian players. We have also maintained the core of our Indian players from last season. Our pre-season has been good, and we hope we start our season well and perform to our best capacity," Dilmperis said.

The head coach will be supported by assistant coach Konstantinos Katsaras and Indian assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, along with Papaioannou Ioannis as the strength and conditioning coach and Manish Timsina as the goalkeeping coach.

Goalkeepers: Ravi Kumar, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ivan Novoselec (Croatia), Nitesh Darjee, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky John Shabong, Samuel Kynshi Lyndoh, Vinit Rai, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ashis Pradhan, Filip Mrzljak (Croatia), Shami Singamayum

Forwards: Asmir Suljic (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Mushagalusa Bakenga (Norway), Ezequiel Vidal (Argentina), Mohammed Suhail F., Leon Augustine, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Nihal Sudeesh, Luka Majcen (Slovenia)

Coaching and Support Staff-

Head Coach: Panagiotis Dilmperis

Assistant Coach: Konstantinos Katsaras

Indian Assistant Coach: Sankarlal Chakraborty

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Papaioannou Ioannis

Goalkeeping Coach: Manish Timsina

Team Doctor: Dr. Sidak Dhillon

Physiotherapist: Levin Vinod

Team Manager: Kashif Kamran