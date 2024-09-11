Infosys Collaborates With Clearstream, Part Of Deutsche Börse, To Enhance Digital Issuance Platform To Simplify Securities Issuance And Servicing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Successfully enhanced the D7 to accelerate time-to-market for exchange group's customers and improve their profitability

Infosys

(NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY ), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has collaborated with Clearstream , the post-trade services part of Deutsche Börse, an international exchange organisation and leading provider of infrastructure. The collaboration supported the successful Generation 2 launch of Clearstream's D7 platform, an innovative digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue securities digitally.

Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-end implementation, customization, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare support. The platform has set a foundation of

institutional-grade, digital asset infrastructure to unlock the tremendous value of asset tokenization and digital assets.

Daniel Besse, Clearstream CTO, said,

"The successful release of D7 Generation 2 is a major achievement and sets the standard for our clients and the industry as a whole, making the digital issuance process faster, easier, and more efficient. Throughout this project, the collaboration of Clearstream and Infosys has been very productive. The enhanced platform lays the foundation for future digitization of financial markets as adapting to market changes can be done expeditiously. Being an innovation pacesetter in the securities industry, Clearstream has enabled over 150,000 digital issuances via D7 already today, which is more than any digital issuance platform globally."

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to have collaborated with Clearstream, part of Deutsche Börse, on their digital transformation journey towards the D7 platform for issuance of securities. This integration has empowered Clearstream to enhance time-to-market, streamline operations, simplify their technology landscape, and effectively manage regulatory changes, all while fostering sustainable growth. This transformation sets an example for future modernization and digitization of the securities and stock exchange industry."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit



to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE,

NYSE: INFY ) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

