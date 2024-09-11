The Executive Leadership Council To Honor Cynt Marshall With 2024 ELC Achievement Award At Annual Recognition Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The award celebrates Marshall's transformative leadership and dedication to creating inclusive corporate cultures.

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black CEOs, senior executives, corporate board directors, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, is proud to announce that Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, will be honored with the 2024 ELC Achievement Award at the ELC Recognition Gala. The event will take place on October 3, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

The Achievement Award is presented annually to a Black corporate executive whose business and career achievements exemplify bold, transformative, and courageous leadership. This year's honoree, Cynt Marshall, has distinguished herself as a trailblazer in corporate America, breaking barriers and setting new standards for diversity, equity, and inclusion. As the NBA's first Black female CEO, Marshall has led a cultural transformation at the Dallas Mavericks, fostering an environment of inclusivity and fairness.

"Cynt Marshall's historic leadership is truly a beacon of excellence and resilience. With an impressive 36-year career at AT&T before becoming the first Black woman CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Cynt has shattered barriers and redefined what transformative leadership looks like. Her unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with her steadfast integrity, makes her a true trailblazer. It is a privilege to honor her with the Annual Achievement Award for her outstanding contributions to advancing opportunities for all."

Marshall's career spans over four decades, including senior leadership roles at AT&T, where she became known for her groundbreaking work in diversity and human resources. Since joining the Mavericks in 2018, she has led significant improvements in the organization's culture and business performance. Under her leadership, the Mavericks have seen substantial increases in executive diversity, with a 350% rise in women in executive leadership and a 224% increase in people of color at the VP level and above.

The 2024 ELC Recognition Gala, themed "Unstoppable Together," is the punctuating event that wraps up ELC Gala Week, the organization's premier annual event, celebrating the achievements of Black executives and fostering the next generation of Black leaders. Held over several days, the week includes a series of high-profile events, including the ELC Recognition Gala, which honors outstanding individuals and companies for their bold leadership and commitment to excellence, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. Founded in 1986, The ELC comprises more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises.

