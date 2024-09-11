(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The Event

The Wedding Wonders Showcase was designed as an immersive experience, allowing attendees to explore Opero Hotel Southkey's exceptional wedding services. The showcase featured elaborate food-tasting setups reflecting the rich traditions of Chinese, Malay and Indian weddings.

The event highlighted a collaboration with esteemed industry leaders including Whitebox Bridal, Farrarahim Atelier and Exclusive by Nabila Zulkipli. Guests enjoyed displays of exquisite decorations, bridal attire and wedding accessories. They also had the opportunity to engage with official partners such as Tizi Gift, Far Kitchen, Syafiee Obe & Johor Jazz Society, Rimbunan Events, Rent Her Wedding, Esm, Moment Kita Photobooth and Karmax Production, showcasing the latest trends in wedding fashion, elegant dcor and premium services.

The Packages

OPERO Hotel Southkey offers an array of specialized wedding packages tailored to honor the unique traditions of Chinese, Malay and Indian weddings, as well as modern Western-influenced banquets. Each package is meticulously crafted to reflect the cultural heritage and personal preferences of the couple.

Mr. Yazid Mustaffa, General Manager of OPERO Hotel Southkey said 'We are proud to offer wedding services that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our guests. At OPERO Hotel Southkey, we believe every wedding is unique and we are dedicated to providing bespoke experiences that honor the traditions and values of each couple.'

Chinese Weddings: The Chinese wedding packages are designed with traditional elegance, featuring red and gold dcor symbolic of prosperity and happiness. The menu includes luxurious dishes such as Mango Prawn Roll with Wasabi Mayo, Braised Abalone & Broccoli and Lotus Leaf Rice, offering a sumptuous and traditional feast.

Malay Weddings: Malay weddings at OPERO Hotel Southkey are characterized by vibrant colors and rich flavors. The ballroom can be adorned with traditional pelamin (wedding dais) setups, complemented by a gourmet menu featuring highlights like Ayam Masak Merah 2 Sejoli, Nasi Minyak with Daging Rendang Tok and Tapai Daun Istana Hinggap with Vanilla Ice Cream, providing an authentic taste of Malay culinary heritage.

Indian Weddings: For Indian weddings, OPERO Hotel Southkey offers a celebration of vibrant colors and opulence. The package menu includes authentic Indian dishes such as Pani Puri, Butter Chicken, and Gulab Jamun, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

The Offer

OPERO Hotel Southkey is also pleased to announce a Special Offer for couples planning their weddings in 2024 and 2025. Use the promo code 'OPERO WEDDING WONDERS' to enjoy RM500 OFF the total bill for confirmed bookings. For more details or to take advantage of this offer, couples can enquire here:

For more information about OPERO Hotel Southkey's wedding packages, please contact our Event Executive, Ms Sabrina Zulkifli at +6016 511 0899 or visit Alternatively, further information available here:

About OPERO Hotel Southkey

OPERO Hotel Southkey features 238 meticulously designed rooms, including Superior, Deluxe, Premier and Suite categories. Each room offers a personal sanctuary of comfort with modern amenities, including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Strategically located near major business hubs and the Second Link highway, we provide unparalleled convenience for guests, especially those traveling from Singapore. Our proximity to top-tier shopping centers and cultural attractions offers a diverse range of leisure opportunities.

