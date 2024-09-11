ASUS Showcases AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions At Medical Fair Asia 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



ASUS Medical Fair Booth

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2024ASUS today showcased its latest line-up of AI-powered Healthcare solutions at Medical Fair Asia 2024, known as the region's premier healthcare exhibition. ASUS is committed to the Smart Healthcare sector and creates medical wearables, medical AI, and medical imaging solutions to enhance medical staff efficiency and empower people everywhere to enjoy healthier lives.Theall-newmedical wearable was unveiled for the first time at the show. It features a 1.1 inch AMOLED display and offers comprehensive health-management tools. These including blood pressure[i] and ECG[ii] measurements using medical-grade ECG and PPG sensors, along with sleep quality analysis, and a Relaxation Index. Weighing less than 30 grams and delivering up to 7 days of battery life, it ensures continuous monitoring and convenience for users.ASUS will introduce the AI Coaching Platform for the VivoWatch series in Q4 2024. This platform combines users' vital-sign data and daily life information to construct a holistic health database for individuals. By utilizing AI algorithms, the VivoWatch 6 series can provide customized health insights and identify potential risks, enabling users to take proactive steps toward improving their well-being.One of the highlights of the showcase is ASUS EndoAim , an endoscopy solution that delivers groundbreaking advancements in polyp detection and classification. EndoAim has been recognized with the Best AI-Assisted Software Solution award at the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, solidifying its position at the forefront of colonoscopy diagnostics.EndoAim's advanced AI-driven technology offers real-time, precise detection of all types of polyps, including those that might otherwise be easily overlooked. Its sophisticated algorithms classify polyps into adenoma and non-adenoma categories, providing invaluable assistance to healthcare professionals in making accurate and timely decisions. Furthermore, the system simplifies the process by allowing for polyp size measurement[iii] with just a single click on the endoscope, eliminating the need for additional equipment. EndoAim aims to empower doctors with the tools they need to deliver precise and efficient care.Another groundbreaking AI-powered product is the ASUS Handheld Ultrasound LU800 series. This wireless device features a 128-channel beamformer and a lightweight design for point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, expanding the scope of ultrasound examinations from clinic rooms to ambulances or remote rural areas, and effectively improving medical diagnostic efficiency. The integration of AI technology into the ASUS LU800 Handheld Ultrasound enables physicians to carry out measurements in just a few seconds, reducing scanning time. The device also offers a Voice Control feature, allowing physicians to activate multiple ultrasound functions using verbal commands, freeing their hands for medical procedures. Additionally, the Smart Preset feature provides one-click image optimization using AI technology, delivering the most readable format for accurate diagnosis.Also showcased are the new ASUS MH3281A and ASUS MH2441A clinical monitors. MH3281A features a 31.5-inch 8 MP OLED panel, while the MH2441 has a 23.8-inch 3.6 MP IPS panel, both with an anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating. MH series monitors are designed to meet DICOM Part 14 standard, and are listed as Class 1 Devices by the US FDA. Both monitors feature the ASUS-exclusive DICOM Preset mode that auto-compensates for the DICOM curve, depending on ambient lighting. Both monitors also have a hardware calibration feature and are factory pre-calibrated to JND<10% to ensure long-term DICOM accuracy. ASUS MH clinical displays are designed for radiology, as well as Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) use.Visitors can find ASUS at booth #2L19 at Medical Fair Asia 2024, where they can experience the future of AI-powered healthcare solutions. For more information, please visit[i] Availability of blood pressure measurement feature may vary by region.[ii] Availability of ECG measurement feature may vary by region.[iii] Certification of this feature by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration is currently in progress.Hashtag: #ASUS

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.



