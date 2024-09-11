Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction Subjected To Fire
Date
9/11/2024 6:10:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
On September 11, at about 10:50, the positions of the Azerbaijan
Army stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the
Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected
to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units in the
opposite position, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in
the mentioned direction.
MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108661346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.