Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction Subjected To Fire

On September 11, at about 10:50, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian units in the opposite position, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.