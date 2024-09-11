France seeks extension of debt reduction plan amid political, financial challenges

(MENAFN) France has requested additional time from the European Commission to present its plans to cut debt and reduce deficits, as newly appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces the task of forming a government amidst worsening public finances. The French finance ministry announced that it sought an extension to finalize the fiscal plan, which was initially due by September 20. According to an EU official, it is now expected that France will submit these plans alongside its 2025 budget draft, due by mid-October.



The finance ministry clarified that, similar to other EU member states transitioning to the new European fiscal rules, France asked for more time to align its deficit reduction strategy with the upcoming 2025 finance bill. This extension is intended to ensure consistency between France's fiscal plans and its budgetary framework for the following year. The request comes amid warnings from the outgoing Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who recently cautioned that the public deficit would exceed earlier forecasts, potentially reaching at least 5.6 percent of GDP this year. Le Maire pointed to the risk of rapidly escalating spending by local authorities, which could add an unexpected €16 billion to the 2024 budget, beyond what was outlined in the stabilization program for 2024-2027.



The forthcoming debate over the 2025 budget, which must be presented to the French parliament by early October, will be the first significant test for Barnier's government. This process is expected to be highly contentious given the composition of a hung parliament sharply divided by ideological differences. As a seasoned conservative politician and former Brexit negotiator, Barnier will need to demonstrate his political acumen in navigating these challenges and securing a stable government. Meanwhile, the EU's fiscal rules, which limit member states' spending to 3 percent of GDP, have been reinstated after being suspended during the pandemic. France, now among the seven EU countries facing excessive deficit procedures, was flagged by the Commission in June for breaching these rules that restrict annual borrowing to 3 percent of GDP.



