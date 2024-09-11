Iflytek Rises To The 39Th Place In Kantar Brandz's 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands 2024, Up Four Spots

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, the 2024

Kantar Chinese Brand Gala took place in Shanghai, officially releasing the annual ranking of the 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands. iFLYTEK, with a brand value of 4.677 billion US dollars, once again made the list, up four places and 8% in brand value year on year. iFLYTEK also received the "Inspirational Star of Innovation" award, as the only brand in the Business and Services Platforms category to be honored in 2024.

Designed to celebrate the "Architects of the World's Most Valuable Brands", Kantar BrandZ stands as the world's authoritative guide to brand value. Its comprehensive research spans 54 global markets, encompassing over 4.3 million consumers and generating more than 5.5 billion data points across 532 categories. Kantar BrandZ's analysis reveals that iFLYTEK has significantly strengthened its positive consumer image through persistent innovation and application in artificial intelligence. This approach has positioned iFLYTEK as an exemplary enterprise, seamlessly blending technological advancement with societal impact. Over the past year, iFLYTEK's brand awareness and reputation have seen significant improvements.

Guided by the corporate vision of "reaching for the sky, rooted on the ground", iFLYTEK emphasizes global leadership in foundational technology while ensuring that applications effectively address critical societal needs. In the recent announcement of China's State Science and Technology Progress Awards, following a three-year hiatus, iFLYTEK has been honored with the first prize. The Company, as the primary contributing organization, received this recognition for its pioneering project "Key Technologies and Industrialization of Multilingual Intelligent Speech."

In June this year, iFLYTEK launched the upgraded SparkDesk V4.0, China's first large language model trained on fully domestic computing power, with capabilities comparable to ChatGPT-4 Turbo. This model excelled in 8 out of the 12 mainstream test sets, and its applications have become user-friendly AI assistants. On August 30, SparkDesk's super-personification interaction technology was also made available to the public.

With SparkDesk, children can develop lifelong learning skills through personalized education; families can enjoy round-the-clock access to professional healthcare; cars can "talk," making driving more interactive; employees can efficiently extract meeting insights and accelerate their workflow; and small teams can achieve great capabilities, get fully armed to address business challenges and achieve healthy growth.

Over the years, iFLYTEK has consistently empowered various sectors, including education, healthcare, finance, automotive, smart city, telecom, and manufacturing, achieving widespread success, improving livelihoods, and boosting high-quality industrial development.

In the energy sector, iFLYTEK has developed the AI Bid Evaluator to help enterprises streamline and automate their procurement processes, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accuracy in bidding and procurement. In the automotive industry, iFLYTEK's intelligent speech and large language model technologies enhance the in-vehicle experience and support Chinese automakers' global expansion efforts. In the home appliance industry, iFLYTEK delivers industry-leading voice interaction experiences, excelling in fuzzy intent recognition, multi-intent understanding, and multi-turn dialogue management, making home appliances more intuitive and user-friendly. In robotics, iFLYTEK's AIBOT Platform has empowered over 400 companies to develop customized AI solutions for their robots, driving the evolution of companion robots.

Since establishing its globalization strategy in 2018, iFLYTEK has expanded its presence in key markets across the globe, including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company has cultivated international partnerships and strategically developed overseas business operations in sectors such as smart education, automotive intelligence, and consumer services. iFLYTEK's intelligent hardware products, including translators, recorders, and dictionary pens, are now available in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Hungary, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and China (Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan), helping consumers worldwide enhance their productivity and learning efficiency.

In the United States, iFLYTEK offers two primary products to consumers: translators

and recorders. The iFLYTEK translator supports 60 languages, facilitating cross-lingual communication for the diverse American market. Meanwhile, the iFLYTEK recorder

provides secure and accurate speech-to-text capabilities, saving users valuable time and effort in meetings, interviews, lectures, and other scenarios. Beyond individual consumers, iFLYTEK translators are also utilized by numerous educational institutions across the United States, effectively addressing the complexities of cross-language learning environments.

iFLYTEK believes that the true potential of artificial intelligence lies not in surpassing human capabilities, but in empowering individuals. The company remains committed to its mission of "Create A Better World with AI" through continuous innovation and an unwavering dedication to its core values.

