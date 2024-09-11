Nothing Wrong In Seeking Religious Freedom: Pawan Khera Defends Rahul's Remarks In US

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday defended party leader Rahul Gandhi's statements during his United States visit, saying there was nothing wrong in advocating equal rights and religious freedom for all, even if the call is made on foreign soil.

"If Rahul Gandhi is demanding religious freedom for Sikhs, then what is wrong in it," Pawan Khera told IANS.

He also sought to turn the tables on the BJP, accusing it of spreading hatred against certain communities and citing instances of violence against those with beards.

"Prime claims to identify people by their dress. BJP leaders have been seen beating up people with beards," he said while replying to charges of Rahul speaking lies on foreign soil.

Speaking on Rahul's eulogy of "enemy" country China, Khera pointed out, "China has occupied Indian territory but the Prime Minister gave it a clean chit. Speaking about it is a crime but giving clean chit to China is not a crime. This is a strange policy of this government," Khera said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric in the US has ignited a political storm back home, with both BJP and Congress engaged in a fierce war of words.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Leader of the Opposition of standing with anti-India forces and said that the Congress has developed a habit of aligning with those having an anti-India mindset.

Khera, speaking to IANS, took exception to the charges and dared the Centre to summon the US envoy if it thinks that anti-national activities are being performed on American soil.

When asked about Rahul's meeting with US lawmakers with an "anti-India" mindset, the Congress spokesperson said that all of his public events are being conducted in the open and there is nothing secretive.

He further demanded that the Prime Minister and BJP ministers make public the details of their meetings, when on foreign trips.

Notably, Rahul's meeting with some US lawmakers, with a known "anti-India" mindset ignited fresh controversy. Congress party also shared the photographs of Rahul's meeting with Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna and others, all having a history of fanning "anti-India" agenda.